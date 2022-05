Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It's pretty arguable to say that New England is straight up the most creative and most funny part of the country. Most of the hilarious content you hear about, see, or scroll through on social media has some kind of tie to New England. And backing up that claim is viral TikTok star and New England actor, Ian Brownhill.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO