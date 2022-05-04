ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Limited Time! Grab a Supersized Moroccanoil Hairspray for the Price of a Regular

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Ever see a deal so good, you start to think, “What’s the catch?” That’s what we started to wonder when we learned about Moroccanoil’s supersized hairspray launches. 45% more product? For the same price as the regular size? That doesn’t seem right. And yet…somehow it is. The only “catch” is that you only have a limited time to snag your picks!

Whether you’ve already fallen in love with Moroccanoil’s Luminous Hairsprays or if this will be your first experience with one, this is a can’t-miss haircare opportunity. If you’re sick of hairsprays that either have little to no hold or make your hair stiff as a board, then let Us tell you why the Luminous line will change your life!

Moroccanoil
See it!

Grab a Supersized Luminous Hairspray for just $26 at Moroccanoil for a limited time!

These hairsprays are for all hair types and are infused with argan oil — the brand’s speciality. Argan oil is rich in tocopherols (vitamin E), essential fatty acids and antioxidants, meaning these hairsprays may actually nourish hair. They’re not just styling products! Of course, they also claim to fight frizz and humidity for smooth, shiny locks that look picture-perfect all day!

Luminous Hairsprays are non-sticky and all claim to brush out without flakes or residue — even the Extra Strong version. Shoppers even say they smell “absolutely amazing,” which is certainly not the usual case when it comes to hairsprays!

Grab a Supersized Luminous Hairspray for just $26 at Moroccanoil for a limited time!

You can pick up a Luminous Hairspray in one of three strengths (or all three, of course). Medium is made for everyday styles and blowout longevity, offering a flexible hold. Strong steps things up a little for a moveable yet firm hold on more high-maintenance styles. You’ll want to spray these on dry, styled hair, but you can also spray either of the above on roots before styling for a volume boost. Strong is also recommended for spraying just before braiding!

The highest hold level is Extra Strong, designed for the most demanding styles, especially for special events. This is the one to reach for to keep updos, chignons and ultra-sleek ponytails in place. Even with this super strong hold, however, hair should still stay soft rather than rock-hard and unnatural!

Combined, these three hairsprays already have over 700 reviews and mega-high ratings, so we can only imagine how happy shoppers will be with so much more product per purchase. You may even want to stock up! These hairsprays can make for great gifts too, whether for birthdays and holidays or perhaps for a bridal party. Remember, however, that you only have a limited time to shop, so let’s do this thing!

Grab a Supersized Luminous Hairspray for just $26 at Moroccanoil for a limited time!

Whiten Your Teeth With These Products From Kendall Jenner’s Oral Care Brand

Read article

Need more haircare products? Check out all haircare at Moroccanoil here !

Looking for additional ways to elevate your beauty and wellness routine? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks , self tanners , Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at
ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

This $12 Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs just $12 and provides noticeable improvement to your strands...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Food You Should Cut Out Immediately For Aging Hair, Skin And Nails

As we age, it can become more difficult to keep our hair, skin, and nails hydrated, strong, and radiant. Considering how beauty starts from within and what you eat and drink has everything to do with how you look and feel, it’s more important than ever to get a grasp on the worst and best foods to add to your diet if you’re searching for ways to ward off the signs of aging. This is the one food that experts agree you should cut out immediately for aging hair, skin, and nails.
SKIN CARE
In Style

Shoppers Say This Castor Oil Has Made a "Huge" Difference With Hair and Brow Growth — and It's $10 Right Now

Dealing with thinning hair and noticeable hair loss can be super stressful — but Amazon shoppers have found that this affordable castor oil can help. The Pura D'or Jamaican Black Castor Oil (JBCO) has won over 1,600 customers due to the "huge difference" they're seeing in hair and brow thickness after using it. If the brand sounds familiar, that's because it's known on Amazon for its best-selling biotin shampoo (which has the seal of approval from my 62-year-old mom, too). In addition to its biotin shampoo, the brand has a handful of nourishing oils in its lineup, like the Jamaican black castor oil, that shoppers love.
HAIR CARE
Hypebae

7 Flattering Haircuts To Try For Thin Hair

While full and thick hair is often celebrated, those with fine tresses should also be able to partake in chic haircuts, as there’s beauty in all hair textures. When you have naturally thin hair, be sure that your stylist shapes your hair so that your face and bone structure supports more bounce and volume. Even if flowing Farrah Fawcett-like tresses don’t run in your family, you can still achieve the look.
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendall Jenner
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Wore A Fiery Red Maxi Dress To House Hunt With Ben Affleck And We're Still Not Recovered

Jennifer Lopez always knows how to dazzle and enhance any occasion with her timeless style— whether she’s gracing a red carpet, posing for an iconic photo shoot or even looking for a potential home with her fiancé, Ben Affleck. The Marry Me star, 52, was just spotted over the weekend in yet another gorgeous ensemble while touring houses with Affleck, 49, and we can’t get over the bright red, flowy and curve-flaunting maxi dress she just rocked!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Hair Spray#Argan
The Kitchn

Gwyneth Paltrow Revealed How Much She Drinks in a Week and No One Is Surprised

Surely, you have heard of Gwyneth Paltrow? The actress known for movies that span genres (Shakespeare in Love, Iron Man) and her luxe, aspirational lifestyle brand, Goop, is somewhat of an internet fixture these days. It’s just so hard not to click on anything that includes her name. (Well, it’s hard for me.) Gwyneth constantly makes headlines for sharing the details of her health and wellness routine — and this round is no different.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Hair Stylists Say These Are The Worst Haircuts For Thinning Hair—They Make Fallout So Obvious!

Hair loss and thinning often comes with natural aging, and can be treated with a visit to your dermatologist or trichologist. In the meantime, there are many hairstyles and cuts out there that can conceal balding spots, receding hairlines and other areas with thinning tresses. There are also 2 specific styles that might emphasize these areas without your realizing, and we checked in with professional hair stylists for advice on which ones to avoid and what options could better enhance your beautiful features instead. Read on for tips and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair stylist and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and fellow stylist and hair expert, Khamis Maiouf, CEO of Book of Barbering.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
People

Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse of Her Baby Son in Video Documenting Her Preparation for the Met Gala

Kylie Jenner is giving fans a quick look at her 3-month-old baby boy!. In a new video shared on her YouTube channel, cameras followed the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, and her famous family on their way to the 2022 Met Gala. On her private plane to New York ahead of fashion's biggest night, Jenner teased her son's tiny feet, clad in brown and orange Air Jordans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
deseret.com

This Taco Bell menu item is finally coming back

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is finally coming back after a two year break. Driving the news: Rapper Doja Cat, who has recently become the voice of Taco Bell, broke the news during her performance at the Coachella Music Festival. “I brought back the Mexican Pizza by the way,” she...
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

This One Shampoo Ingredient Is The Key To Thicker, Fuller Hair, According To Experts

As the weather gets warmer, many of us hope to show off more vibrant, thicker and ultimately fuller hair after having winter-induced brittle, dry locks. As we age, our hair loses some of its natural nourishment and needs to be supported through a balanced diet, ample hydration and a consistent sleep schedule. With that said, products with natural, moisturizing ingredients are just as important. To learn more about one vital shampoo ingredient for stronger hair, we checked in with hair and health expert Dr. Virginia Blackwell of Eve Mag and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The Mascara Hack MUA’s Swear By To Take Years Off Your Face

Whether you’re aiming for sky-high lashes or just a subtle oomph to brighten your eyes instantly, mascara serves many purposes in any great makeup look. Along with eye-opening liner, under-eye concealer and glowing contour, mascara is an essential tool in anti-aging beauty. We checked in with professional makeup artists...
MAKEUP
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

131K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy