Limited Time! Grab a Supersized Moroccanoil Hairspray for the Price of a Regular

Ever see a deal so good, you start to think, “What’s the catch?” That’s what we started to wonder when we learned about Moroccanoil’s supersized hairspray launches. 45% more product? For the same price as the regular size? That doesn’t seem right. And yet…somehow it is. The only “catch” is that you only have a limited time to snag your picks!

Whether you’ve already fallen in love with Moroccanoil’s Luminous Hairsprays or if this will be your first experience with one, this is a can’t-miss haircare opportunity. If you’re sick of hairsprays that either have little to no hold or make your hair stiff as a board, then let Us tell you why the Luminous line will change your life!

Grab a Supersized Luminous Hairspray for just $26 at Moroccanoil for a limited time!

These hairsprays are for all hair types and are infused with argan oil — the brand’s speciality. Argan oil is rich in tocopherols (vitamin E), essential fatty acids and antioxidants, meaning these hairsprays may actually nourish hair. They’re not just styling products! Of course, they also claim to fight frizz and humidity for smooth, shiny locks that look picture-perfect all day!

Luminous Hairsprays are non-sticky and all claim to brush out without flakes or residue — even the Extra Strong version. Shoppers even say they smell “absolutely amazing,” which is certainly not the usual case when it comes to hairsprays!

You can pick up a Luminous Hairspray in one of three strengths (or all three, of course). Medium is made for everyday styles and blowout longevity, offering a flexible hold. Strong steps things up a little for a moveable yet firm hold on more high-maintenance styles. You’ll want to spray these on dry, styled hair, but you can also spray either of the above on roots before styling for a volume boost. Strong is also recommended for spraying just before braiding!

The highest hold level is Extra Strong, designed for the most demanding styles, especially for special events. This is the one to reach for to keep updos, chignons and ultra-sleek ponytails in place. Even with this super strong hold, however, hair should still stay soft rather than rock-hard and unnatural!

Combined, these three hairsprays already have over 700 reviews and mega-high ratings, so we can only imagine how happy shoppers will be with so much more product per purchase. You may even want to stock up! These hairsprays can make for great gifts too, whether for birthdays and holidays or perhaps for a bridal party. Remember, however, that you only have a limited time to shop, so let’s do this thing!

