ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Two Princess Cruise Ships Resume Service in Alaska This Week

By Sarah Bretz
cruiseradio.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Princess Cruises vessels are restarting voyages this week, marking a total of 12 vessels and 80 percent of the fleet back in passenger service. Royal Princess departed from Vancouver on Monday, May 2 for the start of its “Voyage of the Glaciers” Alaska season. Crown Princess is scheduled to depart...

cruiseradio.net

Comments / 0

Related
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Making Change to the Cruise Ship Buffet

Royal Caribbean is bringing back self service buffet on their cruise ships and at their private destinations in the Bahamas and the Caribbean. When Royal Caribbean resumed cruises this past summer, they made a slight modification to the Windjammer (buffet) on their cruise ships. Instead of passengers serving themselves, a crew member plated food for guests in buffet areas.
TRAVEL
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Line Now Offering Cruises From New Homeport

Carnival Cruise Line began offering cruises from a new homeport yesterday when one of their cruise ships began sailing from San Francisco. Carnival Miracle will sail from San Francisco through September offering a variety of cruises to Alaska and Mexico. Following an initial four-day Baja Mexico cruise from the Port...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess Cruises#Cruise Ship#Royal Caribbean Cruises#Alaska#Vehicles
TheStreet

When Will Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian End Vaccine Mandate?

Vacation cruising has nearly returned to normal. Passengers no longer have to wear masks onboard while they are indoors, and while capacities have not returned to 100%, they're approaching that number on some cruises. In addition, traditional and popular amenities have returned, including the self-serve buffet -- something that many...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

A Major Cruise Line is Requiring a Booster Shot

The cruise industry is truly a global industry. Cruise ships such as those operated by Royal Caribbean sail all around the world, and therefore have to deal with different health and safety protocols around the world. That’s certainly been the case since cruise ships were cautiously allowed to reopen last...
TRAVEL
natureworldnews.com

Tour Boat Hits Whale Off the Coast of Mexico; Six People Injured

A tour boat collided with a whale or a whale shark in the Pacific Ocean, located off the coast of Mexico, injuring half a dozen people. Local authorities have launched an investigation as the vessel was not supposed to be in the said area of the water. Collision Incident. Mexican...
ACCIDENTS
cruisehive.com

Popular Shore Excursion in Alaska for Cruise Visitors is Restricted

One of the most popular attractions in Alaska, the White Pass & Yukon Route Railroad, will not be running as scheduled this summer. Due to the border controls between the Alaskan and Canadian Borders, the train’s operators feel that there are too many obstacles to make the tours viable.
ALASKA STATE
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line Sees Three More Ships Resume Cruises

Princess Cruises saw three more cruise ship resume cruises as the cruise line now has 12 of 15 cruise ships back in service. Island Princess departed Ft. Lauderdale on April 27 on a Panama Canal cruise; Royal Princess sailed from Vancouver on May 2 for the popular “Voyage of the Glaciers” Alaska season; and Crown Princess is scheduled to depart Seattle on May 7 for the summer of Inside Passage Alaska cruises.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisehive.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Sailing on Its New Ship Due to Charter

Norwegian Cruise Line informed booked guests and travel partners today that the January 22, 2023 sailing of Norwegian Prima from Port Canaveral has been canceled, due to a full ship charter sailing on that date. Impacted guests will automatically be receiving full refunds, and additional compensation is also being given.
TRAVEL
cruisehive.com

Newest Azamara Cruise Ship Christened in Monte Carlo

Azamara Onward has been officially christened, bringing the Azamara fleet to four luxurious vessels, each offering superior amenities and services for discerning travelers. The celebratory event naming the vessel and welcoming it to the fleet was held in Monte Carlo, Monaco, on Wednesday, May 3, 2022. Azamara Welcomes New Ship.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Opens Up Dining Option for Unvaccinated Guests

Royal Caribbean has announced a new update that applies to dining options for unvaccinated guests sailing on their cruise ships. Unvaccinated guests and those traveling with someone in their party who is unvaccinated can now choose My Time Dining when sailing on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship. They can choose this option as long as those who are unvaccinated remain seated with their own travel party.
Eater

All Alone on a Cruise to Nowhere

In early fall of 2021, I got the idea I should go on a cruise. Earlier that summer, Hong Kong had loosened and then suddenly re-tightened its travel regulations around COVID, and the city, for all its spectacular beaches and charismatic jungles, both concrete and natural, was beginning to feel like the safest, most beautiful ward in a prison hospital. I had never been or wanted to go on a mass market cruise before, but as the rumored potential end date for Hong Kong’s strict COVID restrictions began to stretch into late 2022 and beyond, I allowed myself to imagine I might meet some interesting new characters — if not new friends — on board, or at least get out far enough to experience the ocean in some profound way. Maybe I would see the stars for the first time in years.
LIFESTYLE
cruisefever.net

Caribbean Cruise Port Building Day Club With Pools, Restaurants, and a Casino

A cruise port in the Caribbean is building a Day Club that will have swimming pools, restaurants and retail shops, and a casino. Plans are underway for the Antigua Day Club to be built. The Day Club will cost $25 million to build and will have 80,000 sq. ft of pools, a casino, retail shops, and food and beverage spaces.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy