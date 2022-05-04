ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Dazhon Howard pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter for U.P. Mall shooting death

By Jon Zimney
95.3 MNC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA South Bend man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for a shooting death at University Park Mall that led to a hung jury earlier this year. Dazhon Howard, 23, was charged with murder in the September 2020 shooting death of Delaney Crosby Jr. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s...

www.953mnc.com

