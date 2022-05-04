ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

The Galt House Hotel

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeaturing Swizzle’s Bourbon & Wine Dinner Series for the modern diner. This spring and summer, Louisville locals can head over to Swizzle Dinner & Drinks at The Galt House Hotel to enjoy a series of unique bourbon and wine dinners. Guests will enjoy a thoughtfully crafted set menu of delicious prime...

Eater

The 27 Essential Louisville Restaurants

Louisville is home to more than baseball bats, bourbon, and the fastest two minutes in sports. Set on the Ohio River on the border with Indiana, Derby City is the largest city in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, with the robust cultural scene to go along with that status, especially when it comes to good food. The city is home to the famous hot brown: a mess of turkey, Mornay sauce, cheese, and bread cobbled together at the Brown Hotel nearly a century ago. Louisville also has plenty of Southern dining, from old-fashioned classics to dishes inflected with French and Mediterranean twists, plus lots of Cuban specialties, vegan beer, Scandinavian pastries, and pan-Asian comfort food. The city’s best eateries offer way more than pit stops before the races.
