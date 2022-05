It has been a tradition in recent years for fathers to take the kiddos fishing on Father's Day. Due in part to the fact that Montana has made fishing free in the state on Father's Day weekend, Dad has no excuse not to pack up the kids and take them fishing. It's FREE. But, outdoor activities, such as fishing, are no longer simply masculine things. Fishing has become more and more popular among women every year. In fact, there are probably just as many women flinging flies on the Clark Fork and Blackfoot right now, as there are guys.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO