ImpactLife celebrates 1st year with new name with donations to Ukraine

KWQC
 3 days ago

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
KWQC

Constant rain, fertilizer shortages prevent QCA farmer from planting crops

ImpactLife celebrates 1st year with new name with donations to Ukraine. ImpactLife said they will be matching the cash equivalent of donated points up to $10,000. ‘Wild Ones’ nonprofit encouraging gardeners to plant native plants. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Quad Cities chapter of the nonprofit is looking for...
KWQC

Environmental factors and ‘The Nature of Longevity’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Nature of Longevity is a book that focuses on restoring health by targeting environmental harm done to our bodies rather than relying on standard therapies that address and suppress symptoms over the root cause. Author of The Nature of Longevity, Douglas Mulhall, is the PSL guest...
KWQC

Iowa, Illinois SBDC announce two new advisors for minority-owned businesses

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Iowa and Illinois Small Business Development Centers introduced two new business advisors Wednesday at a press conference. The event, hosted by Western Illinois University, featured Molly Mayfield, who will be joining the Iowa SBDC at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, while Maria Ramos will be working with the Illinois SBDC at WIU.
KWQC

'Operation Prom' warns students about the dangers of drunk driving

KWQC

Spring Beaux Arts Fair hits fairgrounds this weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Beaux Arts Fair is a biannual event and Mother’s Day weekend is always on the schedule. This year’s spring fair is at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds at 2815 West Locust Street in Davenport on Saturday and Sunday, May 7-8. There is free admission and parking. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. Proceeds benefit Quad Cities arts including programs at the Figge Art Museum.
KWQC

Kwik Star Criterium now part of the Illinois Cup series

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Kwik Star Criterium is now part of the Illinois Cup series. For more than 10 years, the Illinois Cup has showcased the best races in Illinois and surrounding areas, according to a media release. This year’s six-race series runs from April through July with races in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa.
KWQC

Eastern Iowa Mental Health’s crisis hotline helps distressed people cope

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Eastern Iowa MHDS Region is now in its 6th year of an agreement with the Robert Young Center (RYC) to manage the region’s crisis system. The crisis system covers Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties. Jen Craft, Manager of Eastern Iowa Crisis System, discusses...
KWQC

Mayor: East Moline progressing ‘as it should’

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline’s Mayor held the city’s first in-person State of the City Address since 2020 Thursday. According to Mayor Reggie Freeman, the city is progressing “as it should.”. Mayor Freeman says for the coming year, the biggest challenge the city is facing...
