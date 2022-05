Now that the season for the snowbirds club activities and parties has come to a close until next fall, the American Canadian Snowbird Club would like to gracefully say a large thank you, to all whom in Citrus County that helped with donations of gifts to our nonprofit organization, which filled up the raffle baskets that were giving away at our parties. Everyone enjoyed all the items inside of each basket.

