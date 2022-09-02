Read full article on original website
Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky Makes Bold Statement Ahead Of Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers are one team that has drawn a lot of attention from people this off-season. That is because they are one of the few teams in the league that had a quarterback battle going on the last few weeks. Pittsburgh said goodbye to long-time starter Ben Roethlisberger this...
NFL World Speculating About Major Steelers Announcement
The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to make a special announcement on Tuesday afternoon. Steelers owner Art Rooney II will be holding a press conference to make a special announcement on Tuesday at 1 p.m. E.T. Fans are wondering what it could be... Some seem to think it'll be to retire...
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
Look: NFL Head Coach's Rumored Girlfriend Is Going Viral
The 2022 NFL season is upon us. Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals had a disappointing finish to the 2021 season, flaming out following a hot start to the year. Perhaps they'll bounce back in 2022. Kingsbury has certainly bounced back off the field, according to reports, anyway. The Cardinals...
Steelers Have Signed Former 2nd-Round Draft Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers finalized their practice squad on Monday morning. They got to 16 players after they signed safety Andrew Adams, cornerback Josh Jackson, and linebacker Delontae Scott. The most significant player from this list is Jackson. He is a former Green Bay Packers second-round pick and played three seasons...
NFL Analyst Floats Bold Running Back Trade For Browns
Part of what makes the Browns so effective on offense is their two-headed backfield of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. However, one NFL analyst believes Cleveland needs to move off one of its top rushers. With the start of the season just around the corner, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski boldy...
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Matthew Stafford Injury News
Matthew Stafford might be a bit banged up throughout the entire 2022 season. According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Stafford's been dealing with an elbow injury and it could affect him throughout the year. Stafford didn't take a single snap during the preseason due to the injury and it's made some...
Bettors backing Las Vegas Raiders to win Super Bowl LVII
Fresh off a surprising 10-win campaign, the Las Vegas Raiders had what many would consider a successful offseason. That included
Las Vegas Raiders: Strengths, weaknesses, win-loss prediction for the 2022 season
As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare for their first opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers, media outlets have released NFL predictions
Bills' Brandon Beane on Sam Martin: 'We wanted a vet'
The Bills have signed former Broncos punter Sam Martin to fill their vacancy at the position. GM Brandon Beane this week provided some insight as to why the team selected the kicker over their other options. When asked about the opportunity to sign a player who is top-five in the...
