D.L. Hughley Says Pete Davidson “Out Of Pocket” For Getting Kanye & Kim’s Kid’s Initials Tattoo

By Zack Linly
 2 days ago

Source: Bobby Bank / Getty


Apparently, the messy and public feud between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian ‘s current boo Pete Davidson is still ongoing, and while Ye typically seems to be the aggressor in the reality TV-ish shenanigans, this time it’s Pete causing folks online to raise their eyebrows.

It appears that Davidson has tattooed the first initials of Kanye and Kim’s children’s names on his neck in the order of the children’s ages. Yikes!

“Yeeeeah, I gotta say I’m team Kanye on this one. While it might be true that Pete treats his body like it’s the inside of a high school yearbook and is constantly getting simple-word tattoos to represent various things in his world, getting the names of someone else’s children tattooed on his neck is weird, creepy and shows a complete lack of boundaries on his part.

Even comedian D.L. Hughley , who has been as critical of Ye as anyone , thinks Pete stepped way out of his lane in this instance.

“It’s his body, it’s his woman, but those are Kanye’s kids. That would piss me off. If you put my kids on yo —and I got my kids tattooed on me—but if you did that…they’ll always be mine…they’ll always be my children,” Hughley told TMZ . “To me—the father’s alive, he’s a good father, he’s taking care of his kids…There’s no reason—I don’t know what that’s about. If you tattooed my kid’s name on your neck, I’d have something to say about it.”

Highly went on to say that Pete playing around in Kanye’s face like this will cause “trouble.” He also said Pete’s tattoo was “antagonizing” and “out of pocket.”

Of course, it’s unclear if Kardashian permitted Pete to tag his body with the initials of children he’s not a father to or if the letters are her children’s initials at all. (Maybe KNSCP stands for Kissable Neck Signed with Caucasian Problems.) All we can say for sure is that it’s weird and cringy.

As is the entire Kim, Kanye and Pete saga at this point.

