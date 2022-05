Building season is here, and construction of access roads and ski runs is underway at the Mayflower Mountain Resort project in Deer Valley’s backyard. Skiing at the Mayflower is still a couple years out, but the first phase of construction for six ski lifts has begun, and a gondola is being planned. This summer, crews will clear ground, build trails and prepare foundations for ski lift poles expected to go in next summer.

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO