FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Lawanda Reason is desperately looking to find a new home after four years of living there with her two children. "I don’t know what to do at this point. Me and my two children are literally sleeping in a bedroom sharing a full-sized bed," Lawanda Reason told WPBF 25 News.

SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO