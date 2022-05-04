Midland County Sheriff's Office Warns about Phone Scam

MIDLAND – The Midland County Sheriff’s Office warned citizens Tuesday about a scammer posing as an employee of the Sheriff's Office.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that it has received complaints about an individual claiming they are an employee with the MCSO. The office also warns that scammers change their phone numbers and use local area codes to try and look legitimate.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office says to hang up, block the number, and not send any money.