San Angelo, TX

NWS Issues Tornado Watch for the Concho Valley

By Yantis Green
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO – The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the Concho Valley and West Central Texas which is in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the NWS, conditions exist for the formation of tornadoes as thunderstorms begin to develop across the region.

While there is no immediate threat of an existing tornado, weather experts advise that the conditions exist in the area for tornadoes to form.

There is a 40% chance of thunderstorms across the area tonight.

This is a developing weather situation.

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

