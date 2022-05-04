ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

The Cowboys and Texans Sign Undrafted Players

By James Bouligny
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BbByh_0fT4dFFc00

ARLINGTON, TX- The Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys have signed several players who were not drafted.

Right after the NFL Draft, all 32 teams go into a frenzy to sign players who could improve their team. Unlike drafted players, the players not drafted have the ability to sign with any team that want to sign them. They could have several teams come to them only to choose the team of their liking.

The Cowboys have signed a safety who has a legit shot at making the team and a kicker with a huge leg.

Here is a list of the Cowboys undrafted free agents.

  • Markquese Bell, Safety, Florida A&M / 6’2”, 212 lbs.
  • Markaviest “Big Kat” Bryant, Defensive End, UCF / 6’5”, 245 lbs.
  • Juanyeh Thomas, Safety, Georgia Tech / 6’3”, 217 lbs.
  • Isaac Taylor-Stuard, Cornerback, USC / 6’1 ½”, 201 lbs.
  • Ty Fryfogle, Wide Receiver, Indiana / 6’1”, 204 lbs.
  • Amon Simon, Offensive Line, Texas A&M Commerce 6’5”, 303 lbs.
  • Aaron Shampklin, Running Back, Harvard / 5’10”, 180 lbs.
  • Alec Lindstrom, Center, Boston College / 6’3”, 296 lbs.
  • Jonathan Garibay, Kicker, Texas Tech / 6’, 217 lbs.
  • Dontario Drummond, Wide Receiver, Ole Miss / 6’1”, 215 lbs.
  • La’Kendrick Van Zandt, Safety, TCU / 6’, 210 lbs.
  • Aaron Hansford, Linebacker, Texas A&M / 6’2”, 239 lbs.
  • James Empey, Center, BYU / 6’4”, 303 lbs.
  • Peyton Hendershot, Tight End, Indiana / 6’4”, 250 lbs.
  • Malik Davis, Running Back, Florida / 5’10”, 210 lbs.
  • Mike Tafua, Defensive End, Utah / 6’3”, 250 lbs.
  • Jaquarii Roberson, Wide Receiver, Wake Forest / 6’1”, 182 lbs.

The Houston Texans have signed their undrafted free agents as well. The Texans have signed several defensive backs to help remedy the poor backend of their defense as well as a couple big defensive tackles and wide receivers.

  • Kolby Harvell-Peel, Safety, Oklahoma State / 6’, 207 lbs.
  • Seth Green, Tight End, Houston / 6’4”, 240 lbs.
  • Jacobi Francis, Cornerback, Memphis / 5’10”, 198 lbs.
  • Tristan McCollum, Defensive Back, Sam Houston State / 6’3”, 185 lbs.
  • Jake Hansen, Linebacker, Illinois / 6’1”, 238 lbs.
  • Damion Daniels, Defensive Tackle, Nebraska / 6’1”, 321 lbs.
  • Kurt Hinish, Defensive Line, Notre Dame / 6’1”, 300 lbs
  • Myron Cunningham, Offensive Line, Arkansas / 6’6”, 323 lbs.
  • Johnny Johnson III, Wide Receiver, Oregon / 5’11”, 197 lbs.
  • Drew Estrada, Wide Receiver, Baylor / 6’, 196 lbs.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Ezekiel Elliott's Cowboys Didn't Draft a RB - But Now They've Cut One

The Dallas Cowboys were promising to keep an open mind when it comes to options available in this week’s 2022 NFL Draft. That includes owner Jerry Jones being "crazy,'' it includes COO Stephen Jones insisting that Dallas has "no musts'' and it includes the possibility of drafting a running back. ...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Sports Focus

The Cowboys did the right things for QB Dak Prescott in 2022 Draft

The draft typically brings an optimism around the Dallas Cowboys thanks to a trust in Will McClay and the scouting staff to find impact players. It wasn’t easy for the Cowboys to convince fans their 2022 draft was a positive one after starting off with Tyler Smith as their first-round pick, but by the end of day three they took advantage of the strengths in this class and attacked their needs.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
City
Houston, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Football
State
Indiana State
Arlington, TX
Football
State
Illinois State
City
Dallas, TX
State
Oregon State
City
Memphis, TX
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
Yardbarker

Ezekiel Elliott Reviews Cowboys 'Controversial' 1st-Round Pick

There are some who view the 24th pick in the NFL Draft being used on Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith as "controversial.''. Ezekiel Elliott is not among the skeptics. "From everything I’m hearing and seeing it sounds like he’s a good fit for our team,” Elliott said, via Jori Epstein of USA TODAY Sports. “A guy who looks like you can play him at different positions. He looks physical, he looks like he has the type of mentality where he’s going to fit in with the guys already in that room."
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Nfl Draft#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#The Nfl Draft#Markquese Bell Safety#Florida A M#Defensive End#Ucf#Georgia Tech 6#Usc 6#Wide Receiver#Texas A M Commerce#Harvard 5#Texas Tech#Tcu 6#Linebacker#Tight End
Maryland Daily Record

Dallas Cowboys Net Worth 2022

Dallas Cowboys are the world-famous American football team that is based in Dallas. The team is very popular due to the performance of each player on the team. The team plays in the National Football league with the other professionals and qualified teams. The team headquarters is in Frisco, Texas,...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys set for more roster churn than normal in 2022

It’s roster projection season! Now that the draft is done we can look at the players the Dallas Cowboys have under contract and start making our predictions about who will be on the 53-man roster to start the season. Most years, there are only about six or seven spots that cannot be confidently projected. There just aren’t that many meaningful camp battles - usually.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Yardbarker

Internet sleuths have deciphered the Cowboys’ draft board

Jerry Jones last week held up a sheet that showed a large portion of the Dallas Cowboys’ draft board to prove a point to reporters, and he may have given away more information than he intended. Following the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, Jones spoke with...
DALLAS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy