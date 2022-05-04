The Cowboys and Texans Sign Undrafted Players

ARLINGTON, TX- The Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys have signed several players who were not drafted.

Right after the NFL Draft, all 32 teams go into a frenzy to sign players who could improve their team. Unlike drafted players, the players not drafted have the ability to sign with any team that want to sign them. They could have several teams come to them only to choose the team of their liking.

The Cowboys have signed a safety who has a legit shot at making the team and a kicker with a huge leg.

Here is a list of the Cowboys undrafted free agents.

Markquese Bell, Safety, Florida A&M / 6’2”, 212 lbs.

Markaviest “Big Kat” Bryant, Defensive End, UCF / 6’5”, 245 lbs.

Juanyeh Thomas, Safety, Georgia Tech / 6’3”, 217 lbs.

Isaac Taylor-Stuard, Cornerback, USC / 6’1 ½”, 201 lbs.

Ty Fryfogle, Wide Receiver, Indiana / 6’1”, 204 lbs.

Amon Simon, Offensive Line, Texas A&M Commerce 6’5”, 303 lbs.

Aaron Shampklin, Running Back, Harvard / 5’10”, 180 lbs.

Alec Lindstrom, Center, Boston College / 6’3”, 296 lbs.

Jonathan Garibay, Kicker, Texas Tech / 6’, 217 lbs.

Dontario Drummond, Wide Receiver, Ole Miss / 6’1”, 215 lbs.

La’Kendrick Van Zandt, Safety, TCU / 6’, 210 lbs.

Aaron Hansford, Linebacker, Texas A&M / 6’2”, 239 lbs.

James Empey, Center, BYU / 6’4”, 303 lbs.

Peyton Hendershot, Tight End, Indiana / 6’4”, 250 lbs.

Malik Davis, Running Back, Florida / 5’10”, 210 lbs.

Mike Tafua, Defensive End, Utah / 6’3”, 250 lbs.

Jaquarii Roberson, Wide Receiver, Wake Forest / 6’1”, 182 lbs.

The Houston Texans have signed their undrafted free agents as well. The Texans have signed several defensive backs to help remedy the poor backend of their defense as well as a couple big defensive tackles and wide receivers.