Stash House with Over 50 Illegals Busted by Operation Lone Star Agents

LAREDO - Agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) during Operation Lone Star, and with the assistance of United States Border Patrol (USBP), located more than four dozen illegal aliens inside a stash house in the city of Laredo in Webb County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Monday, May 2, 2022, just after 12:00 p.m. DPS Special Agents and Troopers conducted a traffic stop at the 3200 block of Pita Mangana Rd. and found six illegal immigrants being smuggled.

During the stop information on a possible stash house was collected and relayed to USBP.

USBP, with the assistance of DPS, found the residence and apprehended the 58 additional illegal immigrants being concealed inside.

The case was referred to USBP and is under further investigation.