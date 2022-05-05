ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tinley Park, IL

Mohammed Almaru, of Tinley Park, charged with murder of 17-year-old daughter, Mia Maro

By Todd Feurer
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FzoNb_0fT4OkoC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37fMbG_0fT4OkoC00
Tinley Park father charged with beating his daughter to death 03:00

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A Tinley Park man has been charged with killing his teenage daughter , Mia Maro, at their home over the weekend.

Tinley Park Police Chief Matthew Walsh said, around 5 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to Mia's home in the 7800 block of West 167th Street in Tinley Park, for a possible death investigation, and found her dead in the lower level of the home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lJL4K_0fT4OkoC00
Mia Maro Mia Maro

Officers also found Mia's father, 42-year-old Mohammed Almaru, with superficial self-inflicted wounds to his wrist and throat. Walsh said Almaru also had ingested pills, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment for the suicide attempt.

Meantime, an autopsy determined Mia died of multiple injuries, and her death was ruled a homicide. Walsh said Mia had suffered "serious bruising throughout her whole body," but there was no one injury that clearly caused her death.

"It's an absolute tragic loss," Walsh said. "A lot of officers and others in community have been calling me. They have children of the same age. They know this girl. They liked this girl. They're friends with her."

Albaru was intubated at the hospital, and detectives were not able to question him until late Monday afternoon.

He has since been charged with first-degree murder in Mia's death, although police have not said what evidence led them to seek charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TFIhO_0fT4OkoC00
Mohammed Almaru is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 17-year-old daughter, Mia Maro, in Tinley Park. Tinley Park Police

The circumstances of and motive for Mia's death are still unclear.

"We don't know. He's not cooperating. He's still under medical care," Walsh said.

The murder sent shockwaves through the community. Mia was just days away from graduating from high school.

CBS 2's Marissa Perlman spoke Tuesday to Maro's close-knit family, who were in agony, and still in shock, days later. They said there were no warning signs and no history of abuse.

But charging documents shed a sickening picture of a web of abuse in the days leading up to Mia's death.

"The one thing that I've been saying a lot is 'forever 17,'" said Mia's cousin, Isabelle Jorgensen.

At the young age of 17, Mia was known to be good to others, goofy – and at her core, a caretaker.

"Whenever you need her, like she would always be there," said cousin Jianna Jaroch.

Mia did that for her mother, Audrey, who suffered a traumatic brain injury three years ago that left her bedridden. At 14, Mia stepped up.

"She always took care of her," Jaroch said.

But on Sunday, Mia was the one who needed the care. After days of not being in touch, police said it was Mia's aunt who first showed up to her house and found Mia dead in the basement of the home.

The only other person who was home at the time was Mia's mother, who was unable to step in. Mia's family said the tragedy happened without warning.

"This happened out of nowhere – no signs, no nothing," Jaroch said.

But charging documents shed light on the days leading up to Mia's death.

Less than a week before Mia was killed, court documents show she sent a text message to her aunt after she got into an accident in her dad's car. Mia wrote she was "afraid he was going to kill" her, charging documents said.

On the day of the homicide, Almaru texted his son – Mia's brother – saying that "Mia was hiding things from him and he had to beat the information out of her," charging documents said.

"He took one of our family members away, and it broke all of us," Jaroch said.

A memorial where the tragedy took place is now growing in Mia's honor. A father is now charged with taking his own daughter's life, and a young girl with big dreams is gone.

"She was going far. She was going to go far in life," Jorgensen said, "and it's just a tragedy that she got taken away from us."

Walsh said there is evidence of "some domestic stuff" in the past involving the family, police said there has only been one call out to the house in the past – for a medical issue related to Mia's mother. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services did not have any prior contact with the family.

The chief declined to speculate if there had been any history of physical abuse before Mia's death.

Tinley Park Mayor Michael Glotz offered his condolences to Mia's family, as well as her classmates at Andrew High School, where she was a senior.

"By all accounts, she was a lovely young woman at the very beginning of her life, a life that she will now never get to fulfill," Glotz said.

Comments / 4

Related
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Man accused of raping and murdering girl, 11, and killing her mother, brother, 13, and 11 year-old friend

A man accused of murdering a mother and three children has appeared in court. Damien Bendall is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and is accused of unlawfully killing her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11.The charges were brought after four bodies were discovered at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, on 19 September last year.Bendall was remanded in custody at Derby Crown Court on Friday after being told his trial would now start on 9 May, not 4 May as previously planned.He was not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Lawn, IL
City
Tinley Park, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Tinley Park, IL
Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Settlement in the death of 17-month-old Semaj Crosby, girl found under a couch in Joliet Township

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five years after 17-month-old Semaj Crosby was found stuffed under a couch in Joliet Township, a settlement has been reached with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) contractor.No one has ever been charged with her murder, but after the body of 17-month old Semaj Crosby was found in a Joliet Township home, a civil lawsuit has been settled for $6.5 million.The lawsuit blamed Children's Home and Aid, a contractor of the Department of Children and Family Services, for failing to protect Semaj and remove her from her mother's home, which was in squalor conditions.Crosby's death in...
JOLIET, IL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Missouri man convicted of killing wife who had searched online "what to do if your husband is upset you are pregnant"

A jury has convicted a Missouri man of first-degree murder in the death of his pregnant wife whose battered body was found about a week after she was reported missing in 2019. In addition to the murder count, Beau Rothwell, 31, of Creve Coeur, was found guilty Thursday of tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse, KMOV-TV reported.
CREVE COEUR, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Park Police#Violent Crime
The Independent

Kayla Green: Cheerleader fatally stabbed by teen girl armed with knife she had shown off on social media, police say

A New York cheerleader was fatally stabbed at a school parade by a 15-year-old girl armed with a knife she had shown off on social media.Kayla Green, 16, was attacked after she took part in a celebration of Mount Vernon’s state championship basketball team.Police say that as she left the event an argument unfolded a few blocks away and she was allegedly attacked by the 15-year-old girl.Prosecutors allege that the suspect, who has not been named because of her age, was armed with a knife that she had earlier shown off on social media.A Mount Vernon police officer intervened in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVQ

Ten-year old calls police on his mom

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Rockcastle County mother was arrested after her 10-year old son called police saying his mom was on drugs and he feared she would hurt him and his siblings, according to police. Investigators say when they arrived at the home on Monday, conditions in...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Waterloo Journal

Parents say their young son took his own life after he was bullied by schoolmates who were spreading rumors that he was unvaccinated and his parents were “anti-vaxxers”, lawsuit

Parents claim in lawsuit that their 15-year-old son took his own life after he was bullied by his schoolmates. They say the high school student was bullied by other students to the point that he didn’t want to live to see his future. According to the lawsuit, the boy reportedly asked for a meeting with the dean after his classmates were bullying him via text messages and on social media. His classmates were reportedly spreading rumors around the school that he was unvaccinated. Unfortunately, the dean took no disciplinary action against any student and the boy’s report was also kept from his parents, the suit claims.
PUBLIC SAFETY
OK! Magazine

Madeleine McCann's Belongings Found In Prime Suspect Christian Brueckner's Car: Details

Just a few weeks after authorities named convicted rapist Christian Brueckner as the prime suspect in the 2007 disappearance of Madeleine McCann, a Portuguese news outlet reported on a new break in the case.According toThe Guardian, TV reporter Sandra Felgueiras stated that local police found one of McCann's possessions in Brückner’s old camper van."We are sure that he is the murderer of Madeleine McCann. We are sure that he killed Madeleine McCann," said prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters. "The investigation is still going on and I think we found some new facts, some new evidence — not forensic evidence, but evidence."Though...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCIA

Coroner investigating after death in emergency room

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes is investigating after a man passed away in the HSHS St. Anthony Hospital emergency room. Rhodes said the man was 46-year-old Patrick Lawless of Sparta, Ill. Initial reports indicated that Lawless was involved in a car crash in Farina, but the crash was minor and Lawless […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
71K+
Followers
25K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy