Just days after being selected 11th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft to the New Orleans Saints, wide reciever Chris Olave is already becoming a fan favorite. Whether it be from jersey sales, entries into a draft day bobblehead giveaway, or following the newest Saints on Instagram or Twitter, Olave is clearly feeling the love from New Orleans fans. And that love may have jumped a few more notches after a post to Olave's Instagram story this week.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO