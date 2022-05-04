Westridge Park Gets New Turf

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Efforts are underway to protect a primarily African American cemetery in Opelika founded in the early 1900s as a place where families could bury their loved ones when they could not afford a plot. Around 1910 George Giddens, who may have been a formerly enslaved person, purchased 105 acres of land […]

OPELIKA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO