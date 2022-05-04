ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Westridge Park Gets New Turf

By opelikaobserver
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew field turf has been laid on one of the softball fields...

Related
AL.com

AHSAA track: Records continue to fall as state meets continue

Auburn sprinter Charlie Sexton continued to be the talk of the track on Friday as he set another state record, notching a 20.93 200-meter dash on Day 2 of the large-school portion of the 98th AHSAA Outdoor Track Championships in Gulf Shores. On Thursday, he set the 100-meter dash mark with a 10.15 sprint in the Class 7A prelims.
CULLMAN, AL

