Westridge Park Gets New Turf

Auburn High School senior Charlie Sexton made Alabama history with a 10.15-second 100-meter dash on the opening day of the 98th AHSAA Outdoor State Track and Field Championships at the Gulf Shores Sports Complex on Thursday. Sexton’s run may carry an asterisk since the wind aid was measured at 4.2....
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Efforts are underway to protect a primarily African American cemetery in Opelika founded in the early 1900s as a place where families could bury their loved ones when they could not afford a plot. Around 1910 George Giddens, who may have been a formerly enslaved person, purchased 105 acres of land […]
Auburn sprinter Charlie Sexton continued to be the talk of the track on Friday as he set another state record, notching a 20.93 200-meter dash on Day 2 of the large-school portion of the 98th AHSAA Outdoor Track Championships in Gulf Shores. On Thursday, he set the 100-meter dash mark with a 10.15 sprint in the Class 7A prelims.
Comments / 1