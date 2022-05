On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – Some sweet news! Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through May 22, Krispy Kreme will give you two dozen donuts for the price of one dozen and a dollar beginning this weekend. You can head straight to your local donut shop or take advantage of the promotion or go online and use the “BESWEET” at checkout. While you’re at it, you might want to give the brand’s latest innovation a try. Late last month, Krispy Kreme unveiled its partnership with Cinnamon Toast Crunch and the resulting Cinnamon Milk Glazed Collection, which was designed to taste just like the bottom of your sugary cereal bowl.

