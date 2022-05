We know that the Missoula Food Bank has seen increased usage since the start of the pandemic in 2020. Some of the numbers are pretty eye-opening if you really take a second to let them sink in. More people than ever before have been forced to use food services from the food bank for the first time. And while our group of radio stations was teaming with the Missoula Food Bank for the Can the Cats competition in the fall, I was shocked to learn that 1 in 4 people in Missoula County are using emergency food services.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 8 DAYS AGO