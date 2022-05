Today, marketers and researchers look to the internet for everything. We are at the height of the digital era; our use of technology has become more and more connected to our thoughts, knowledge, and attitudes about platforms, situations, and people, including the ongoing debate over Elon Musk buying Twitter. From an academic and professional standpoint, this connection is fascinating, and it has even helped various companies grow their audience and profit margins. Organizations like Duolingo are a great example of this, as the language learning website realized that TikTok is one of the most relevant ways to generate fan engagement. Today, the account has four million followers and several videos with millions of views and comments.

INTERNET ・ 21 HOURS AGO