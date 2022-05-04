ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Dance team takes nationals

By Anya Kelley
Advance Titan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“When they announced the second place team, we knew we were now national champions. When our name was announced, we jumped up and everyone was crying and hugging our teammates because at that moment, we knew it all paid off.”. The UW Oshkosh Dance Team won its first-ever national...

advancetitan.com

ABC4

Athletes prep for IRONMAN World Championship

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – The Ironman World Championship is happening Saturday, May 7 for the first time ever in Southern Utah. Athletes are getting ready to swim 2.4 miles, bike 112 miles and run 26.2 miles. Hurricane City Engineer, Arthur LeBaron is walking into his first Ironman World Championship, but Saturday he’ll be swimming, biking, […]
HURRICANE, UT
Citrus County Chronicle

Get ready for Citrus Kids Triathlon on May 14

The Citrus County Education Foundation is gearing up to host its ninth annual Citrus Kids Triathlon on May 14 in Whispering Pines Park, Inverness. The event will feature three divisions to compete in: the Junior Division for those born 2012-2017, the Senior Division for the born 2007-2011 and the Tri4Fun Division which is open for all ages. The age divisions will be further divided into Junior A (born 2014-2017), Junior B (born 2012-2013), Senior A (born 2010-2011) and Senior B (born 2007-2009). The Tri4Fun category was created for anyone who wants to just try a triathlon in a non-competitive setting, where kids and adults can complete it together.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

