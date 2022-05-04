Dance team takes nationals

The Citrus County Education Foundation is gearing up to host its ninth annual Citrus Kids Triathlon on May 14 in Whispering Pines Park, Inverness. The event will feature three divisions to compete in: the Junior Division for those born 2012-2017, the Senior Division for the born 2007-2011 and the Tri4Fun Division which is open for all ages. The age divisions will be further divided into Junior A (born 2014-2017), Junior B (born 2012-2013), Senior A (born 2010-2011) and Senior B (born 2007-2009). The Tri4Fun category was created for anyone who wants to just try a triathlon in a non-competitive setting, where kids and adults can complete it together.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO