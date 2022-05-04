ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Boston Celtics set team record for most 3-pointers in a playoff game in Game 2 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yvjar_0fT3lNbD00
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics found themselves bothered by the elite defense of the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of their 2022 NBA Eastern Conference semifinals series on Sunday, the Bucks especially adept at taking away shots in the paint and in the perimeter from their opponents. But the Celtics went back to the film room and found ways to use their own elite ball movement to break down Milwaukee’s 3-point defense, and ended up making history as a result.

Boston launched 14 treys in the first half of their 109-86 Game 2 blowout of the Bucks on Tuesday, and then 6 more for good measure in the second half of the game. The combined 20 shots from beyond the arc set a Celtics franchise record for the most successful attempts from 3-point range in a playoff game in the history of the storied franchise.

Perhaps fitting for the team that made not only the very first 3 in league history but also the first trey in an All-Star game; check out the link embedded below to see Boston make history yet again courtesy of the folks at the NBA themselves.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ty Lawson set to join the Big3 to continue basketball career

Former UNC basketball standout Ty Lawson is continuing his professional career and will do so in the United States. But it won’t be the NBA where Lawson will hit the court but instead the Big3 per Bally’s Sports. The 3-on-3 basketball league founded by Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz, will add Lawson among other players for the upcoming season. The 34-year-old Lawson played three seasons at North Carolina before being drafted No. 18 overall in the 2009 NBA draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves and then traded to Denver. From there, Lawson played 8 seasons in the NBA before heading overseas in 2017....
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sophomore Dylan Harper, brother of Rutgers standout Ron Harper Jr., adds three offers the past two weeks

Dylan Harper has seen his recruitment take off the past several weeks, with several bigtime offers rolling in for the class of 2024 guard. A 6-foot-5 prospect out of Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), Harper is a consensus four-star recruit. The 247Sports Composite lists him as the No. 33 player in the nation. He is the No. 3 player in New Jersey for his recruiting class. And his recruitment is really starting to pick up in recent weeks. Over the past two weeks, Harper has received offers from Indiana (April 24), Texas Tech (April 29) and Missouri (May 2). In February, he was offered by Georgetown. Last season, he pulled in offers from Rutgers and St. Peter’s.   Twin we gotta start smiling😂😂😂 https://t.co/Ff9BIKhgMm — Ron Harper Jr. (@__RHJR) May 3, 2022 Don Bosco finished the season 23-5. RelatedRutgers football latest to offer four-star athlete from Florida Harper is the younger brother of Ron Harper Jr., the Rutgers basketball standout forward who declared for the NBA draft following this past season. His father is Ron Harper Sr. who starred in the NBA and won five NBA titles.
RAMSEY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top UNC basketball transfer target named among best available

The transfer portal officially ‘closed’ over the weekend meaning any player who were to enter their name in the transfer portal moving forward would not be eligible to play this upcoming season unless a waiver was granted. The UNC basketball program has one open scholarship following the announcement that Kerwin Walton would be entering the portal on the final day of the open transfer window. One name that has become a key target and top priority for the Tar Heels is Baylor hybrid forward Matthew Mayer. The 6-foot-9 forward is going through the NBA Draft process but did become one of the...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Morasha Wiggins leaves UNC, enters transfer portal

After one season at North Carolina,  Morasha Wiggins has decided it’s time to move on and is in the transfer portal. The Michigan native from Kalamazoo Central High School was one of UNC’s top recruits, ranking 18th in the ESPNW 2021 class. Wiggins also received multiple honors as a top recruit, including Michigan’s AP All-State Division 1 co-player of the year. That year she averaged 24.3 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. In her freshman season with the Tar Heels, she didn’t see much action averaging 8.6 minutes per game and was down in the rotation a bit. 💙. pic.twitter.com/MOqaVcqXfM — mo (@morashawiggins) May 1, 2022 Wiggins did have a break-out game of the season where she dropped 10 points, four rebounds, and a steal in just 14 minutes of play against Appalachian St. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pointers#All Star Game#The Boston Celtics#The Milwaukee Bucks#Celtics Wire
Urban Milwaukee

Medical Update on Khris Middleton

MILWAUKEE (May 5, 2022) – Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton continues to make steady progress on his left knee injury rehabilitation and additional updates will be provided as appropriate. Middleton was originally diagnosed with a left knee MCL sprain in Game 2 of the Bucks’ First Round series vs. Chicago on April 20.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Stephon Marbury has warning for Stephen A. Smith

Stephon Marbury is going after Stephen A. Smith again, this time with a bit more ominous comments. The retired former NBA All-Star Marbury targeted the ESPN personality Smith in a tweet on Wednesday. Marbury responded to a fan’s suggestion that Smith might soon be in for the Will Smith-Chris Rock treatment and wrote, “It’s coming.”
NBA
CBS Sports

Magic Johnson joining bid for Denver Broncos: NBA legend teaming up with 76ers co-owner to purchase franchise

Magic Johnson made jaw-dropping assists look routine during his legendary career with the Lakers. Now, the Hall of Fame point guard is looking to do so in terms of sports ownership. Johnson has partnered with Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris to bid for the Denver Broncos, according to Sportico. The Bowlen family, which owned the Broncos for 38 years, put the team up for sale earlier this offseason.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Frankie Collins selects transfer destination

The reality of Michigan basketball point guard Frankie Collins no longer being with the program has truly settled in. The Las Vegas native only played in Ann Arbor for one season and surprised many when he opted to transfer well after the season was concluded — just before the May 1 deadline to enter the portal without suffering the one-year penalty. It didn’t take long for the man who was seen as the future of the position for the maize and blue to find his new school of choice.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Embiid was accidentally called the MVP in a recap of Game 3 on the NBA's official website

Joel Embiid was one of the best players in the world this season and was one of the three finalists for the NBA MVP award along with Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. You could make legitimate arguments for all 3 of them and you’d be absolutely correct. But everyone has been waiting and waiting just to find out who will actually win it.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans RB Dameon Pierce fails to make list of Day 3 draft picks who will make a difference in 2022

The Houston Texans finally invested in a younger running back via the draft for the first time since 2017. With the No. 107 overall pick in Round 4 of the 2022 NFL draft, Houston chose former Florida running back Dameon Pierce. The former Gator was under utilized in Florida, although there were hints he was a productive back — take his 5.7 yards per carry and 13 rushing touchdowns into account.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

106K+
Followers
152K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy