Boston Celtics set team record for most 3-pointers in a playoff game in Game 2 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The Boston Celtics found themselves bothered by the elite defense of the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of their 2022 NBA Eastern Conference semifinals series on Sunday, the Bucks especially adept at taking away shots in the paint and in the perimeter from their opponents. But the Celtics went back to the film room and found ways to use their own elite ball movement to break down Milwaukee’s 3-point defense, and ended up making history as a result.

Boston launched 14 treys in the first half of their 109-86 Game 2 blowout of the Bucks on Tuesday, and then 6 more for good measure in the second half of the game. The combined 20 shots from beyond the arc set a Celtics franchise record for the most successful attempts from 3-point range in a playoff game in the history of the storied franchise.

Perhaps fitting for the team that made not only the very first 3 in league history but also the first trey in an All-Star game; check out the link embedded below to see Boston make history yet again courtesy of the folks at the NBA themselves.

