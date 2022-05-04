ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, MS

Henry Gruno is Guilty of Embezzling from Veterans Cemetery

By Sue Honea
mageenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced Henry Gruno has been convicted of embezzlement in Newton County Circuit Court. The case was prosecuted by District Attorney Steven Kilgore’s office in Judge Caleb May’s courtroom. The guilty plea and sentencing were recorded last month. Gruno...

mageenews.com

