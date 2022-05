Amtrak has just announced a new seasonal passenger train service, the Berkshire Flyer, will begin in July 2022, and connect Pittsfield, Massachusetts with Penn Station in NYC. The route will have a pit-stop in Albany, NY. This is good news for those of us who are waiting for the Housatonic/Berkshire Line to be restored in Connecticut.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO