NFL

Tom Brady In Germany // Patriots Draft Backlash // Did The Patriots Mishandle This Offseason? – 5/4 (Hour 2)

985thesportshub.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(0:00) Zolak and Bertrand open hour two discussing the NFL International schedule with the Buccaneers set to play the first...

985thesportshub.com

Related
Boston

ESPN rates Patriots’ 1st-round trade best deal of 2022 NFL Draft

But ESPN's Seth Walder questions whether or not the Cole Strange pick might have wasted the value the Patriots accrued in the trade. While Kendrick Bourne didn’t seem to like the move, trading back in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft might have been the best thing the Patriots did on Thursday night, according to the numbers at least.
NFL
FanSided

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie makes bold statement on future

Rachaad White has a lot of potential in the offense for the Buccaneers in 2022. We’ll see if he ends up meeting his lofty goals. There have been multiple trends in the NFL over the last decade that are undoubtedly here to stay in the future, such as the emphasis on mobile QBs and pass-first offenses.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Kyle Van Noy Sent This Message To Mac Jones After Patriots Release

Kyle Van Noy no longer shares a locker room with Mac Jones, but he’s still a staunch supporter of the New England Patriots quarterback. Van Noy raved about Jones’ talent during an appearance Friday on “The Pat McAfee Show” — though he did add that New England will need to put the proper pieces around its young signal-caller in order for him to succeed.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Phil Perry
NESN

New Patriots Corner Had Obvious Reason For Signing With New England

Why did well-traveled NFL cornerback Terrance Mitchell choose to sign with the New England Patriots this offseason? Well, that’s a no-brainer. Speaking with New England reporters for the first time Thursday afternoon, Mitchell said he jumped at the chance to join a dynasty like the Patriots. “Man, when you...
BOSTON, MA
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Buccaneers' interest in re-signing Ndamukong Suh waning

The Buccaneers signed Suh in 2019 in an effort to replace the production lost with Gerald McCoy‘s departure. Suh failed to produce numbers typical of his career in that first season in Tampa, posting a career low in sacks, but demonstrated his usual aptitude for playmaking, scoring two touchdowns on fumble recoveries, recording seven tackles for loss, and hitting the quarterback 14 times. Suh returned to form the following two years recording six sacks in each season. Despite signing with the Buccaneers at 32-years-old, Suh has maintained a high level of play. In his three seasons with the team, he’s recorded 14.5 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, 46 quarterback hits and five fumble recoveries.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Watch Patriots QB Bailey Zappe Tear Up While Getting Draft Call From Bill Belichick

Last weekend, Bailey Zappe got the call of a lifetime from Bill Belichick. The New England Patriots on Saturday used a fourth-round pick to draft Zappe, a quarterback out of Western Kentucky. Projected as a career backup, the 23-year-old nevertheless is an interesting, intangibles-first prospect who also put up crazy numbers in college.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Seahawks#Buccaneers#American Football#Nfl International#Nbc Sports Boston
NESN

NFL Exec Believes Patriots’ Cole Strange Pick ‘Symbolic’ Of 2022 Draft

The New England Patriots might have reached for Cole Strange with the 29th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. But who cares?. While that’s obviously a reckless approach at its core, the overarching point is that drafting players you like ultimately is the name of the game. And the Patriots clearly like Strange, a little-known 23-year-old guard out of Chattanooga.
NFL

