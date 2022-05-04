Tom Brady In Germany // Patriots Draft Backlash // Did The Patriots Mishandle This Offseason? – 5/4 (Hour 2)

The Buccaneers signed Suh in 2019 in an effort to replace the production lost with Gerald McCoy‘s departure. Suh failed to produce numbers typical of his career in that first season in Tampa, posting a career low in sacks, but demonstrated his usual aptitude for playmaking, scoring two touchdowns on fumble recoveries, recording seven tackles for loss, and hitting the quarterback 14 times. Suh returned to form the following two years recording six sacks in each season. Despite signing with the Buccaneers at 32-years-old, Suh has maintained a high level of play. In his three seasons with the team, he’s recorded 14.5 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, 46 quarterback hits and five fumble recoveries.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO