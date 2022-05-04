ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationals' Josh Bell: Swats third homer

 3 days ago

Bell went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and two additional runs scored in Tuesday's 10-2 win over...

CBS Sports

Twins' Trevor Larnach: Dealing with lower body tightness

Larnach's removal from Saturday's lineup against the Athletics was due to lower body tightness, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Gary Sanchez will serve as the designated hitter and bat fourth Saturday, but interim manager Jayce Tingler is hopeful that Larnach will be available off the bench. Regardless of whether the 25-year-old appears as a depth option Saturday, he should be considered day-to-day for now.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Not yet taking swings

Tatis (wrist) has been running and taking grounders, but he has yet to swing a bat or play catch, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis' wrist hasn't yet recovered to the point that he's able to play catch, and he recently indicated he's not sure when he'll be able to swing a bat. The star shortstop is over seven weeks removed from left wrist surgery and is eligible to return in early June, but per Acee, the expectation is that he won't be back until the middle or end of that month. Tatis could make an immediate impact when he does return to action, based on his amazing skill set.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Activated Friday

Kirilloff (wrist) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game against the A's, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. He hit .227 with zero extra-base hits, six strikeouts and six walks in 22 at-bats on his rehab assignment. Luis Arraez was placed on the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move. Kirilloff should assume a regular role with the Twins going forward.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Homer
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Hitting eighth, starting at 1B

Kirilloff is starting at first base and batting eighth Saturday against the Athletics. He was activated Saturday but was left on the bench against a lefty. He slots into the bottom third of the lineup against righty James Kaprielian. It seems that Kirilloff will have to earn both a prominent spot in the lineup and opportunities against same-handed pitching.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Melts down in ninth

Knebel (0-2) allowed three earned runs on four hits while striking out one across 0.2 innings to blow the save and take the loss Thursday against the Mets. Knebel entered the game in the midst of a ninth-inning rally by the Mets, though he still had a four-run lead to work with. However, he went on to allow four of the first five hitters he faced to reach base, capped off by an RBI double off the bat of Starling Marte to give the Mets an 8-7 lead. Knebel entered the game having allowed only one earned run across 10.1 innings, so this is hopefully just an isolated outing and not the start of a downward trend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Manuel Margot: Riding pine Friday

Margot isn't starting Friday against the Mariners. Margot started in the last six games and hit .360 with a triple, two doubles, five runs, five RBI and a stolen base. Brett Phillips will start in right field and bat ninth Friday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Magic Johnson joining bid for Denver Broncos: NBA legend teaming up with 76ers co-owner to purchase franchise

Magic Johnson made jaw-dropping assists look routine during his legendary career with the Lakers. Now, the Hall of Fame point guard is looking to do so in terms of sports ownership. Johnson has partnered with Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris to bid for the Denver Broncos, according to Sportico. The Bowlen family, which owned the Broncos for 38 years, put the team up for sale earlier this offseason.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Twins' Josh Winder: Fans eight in Friday's win

Winder (2-0) picked up the win in Friday's 2-1 victory over the A's, giving up only one unearned run on three hits over six innings. He struck out eight without walking a batter. Making just his second big-league start, Winder delivered his second straight quality start while once again dominating...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jacob Nottingham: Back in action

Nottingham (undisclosed) returned from the injured list Wednesday, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout versus Triple-A Nashville. Nottingham should return to a fairly regular role for Triple-A Norfolk going forward. Beau Taylor (undisclosed) went on the injured list in a corresponding move.
BALTIMORE, MD
Colorado Rockies
MLB
Baseball
Sports
CBS Sports

Mariners' Tom Murphy: Placed on 10-day IL

Murphy (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. Murphy suffered a dislocated left shoulder Friday against the Rays, and manager Scott Servais said that the backstop will be out for a while. While a timetable for Murphy's return isn't yet clear, Cal Raleigh was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to provide catching depth behind Luis Torrens.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Making progress

Choi (elbow) served as the designated hitter in an extended spring training game Thursday and will play first base Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Choi was confident that he would need only a short stint on the injured list, and his quick progress provides evidence of that. He is expected to rejoin the Rays at some point during the team's ongoing west coast road trip, which ends on May 11. Yandy Diaz has operated as the primary first baseman in Choi's absence.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Designated for assignment

Alcantara was designated for assignment Friday. The utility infielder hit .189/.200/.321 with one home run, 13 strikeouts and one walk in 57 plate appearances. Josh Rojas was activated from the injured list to take on a significant role in the infield.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roberto Perez: Helped off field

Perez was removed from the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds in the top of the eighth inning due to an apparent left leg injury, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Perez slipped on second base while attempting to run from first to third in the top of the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Playing, but not 100 percent

Arozarena, who was originally in Friday's lineup against the Mariners as the left fielder, will DH due to lingering left knee soreness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He apparently picked up the soreness during Wednesday's game against the A's, and while he played the field Thursday, he...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Glenn Otto: Saturday's game postponed

Otto and the Rangers won't play Saturday against the Yankees after the game was postponed due to inclement weather. Otto's scheduled start will be pushed back once again after a second consecutive game was called off due to inclement weather. Although Saturday's game will be made up Monday, Otto will start in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Unavailable Friday

Pressly (rest) is unavailable out of the Astros' bullpen Friday against the Tigers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. This is a fairly fluid situation in the ninth inning, so it's worth noting that while Rafael Montero may get the save chance, Pressly was not considered a viable option after throwing 21 pitches in his first game off the injured list Thursday. Granted, that was a blown save, so Pressly's role is still up in the air going forward.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Fleming: Following opener Friday

Fleming will pitch behind opener Matt Wisler against the Mariners on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Fleming has a 6.32 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB through five outings this season, and he'll follow an opener Friday for the fourth time. The 25-year-old has a 3.12 ERA in his three previous appearances as a primary pitcher, so his outlook is significantly improved compared to when he works as a traditional starter.
TAMPA, FL

