ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Nationals' Erick Fedde: Not fazed by Coors Field

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Fedde (2-2) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over seven innings in...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Hitting eighth, starting at 1B

Kirilloff is starting at first base and batting eighth Saturday against the Athletics. He was activated Saturday but was left on the bench against a lefty. He slots into the bottom third of the lineup against righty James Kaprielian. It seems that Kirilloff will have to earn both a prominent spot in the lineup and opportunities against same-handed pitching.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Lands on IL

Garrett has been placed on the 7-day injured list with Triple-A Jacksonville due to an impingement in his left shoulder, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports. The southpaw last pitched for Jacksonville on April 26 and struck out seven batters over five strong innings, but the issue apparently cropped up after the start. The 24-year-old's injury could cost him another chance at proving himself in the Miami rotation, as top prospect Max Meyer is now in line to get the next opportunity if it arises while Garrett is sidelined.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Twins' Trevor Larnach: Dealing with lower body tightness

Larnach's removal from Saturday's lineup against the Athletics was due to lower body tightness, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Gary Sanchez will serve as the designated hitter and bat fourth Saturday, but interim manager Jayce Tingler is hopeful that Larnach will be available off the bench. Regardless of whether the 25-year-old appears as a depth option Saturday, he should be considered day-to-day for now.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Activated Friday

Kirilloff (wrist) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game against the A's, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. He hit .227 with zero extra-base hits, six strikeouts and six walks in 22 at-bats on his rehab assignment. Luis Arraez was placed on the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move. Kirilloff should assume a regular role with the Twins going forward.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Melts down in ninth

Knebel (0-2) allowed three earned runs on four hits while striking out one across 0.2 innings to blow the save and take the loss Thursday against the Mets. Knebel entered the game in the midst of a ninth-inning rally by the Mets, though he still had a four-run lead to work with. However, he went on to allow four of the first five hitters he faced to reach base, capped off by an RBI double off the bat of Starling Marte to give the Mets an 8-7 lead. Knebel entered the game having allowed only one earned run across 10.1 innings, so this is hopefully just an isolated outing and not the start of a downward trend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Hilliard
Person
Erick Fedde
CBS Sports

Magic Johnson joining bid for Denver Broncos: NBA legend teaming up with 76ers co-owner to purchase franchise

Magic Johnson made jaw-dropping assists look routine during his legendary career with the Lakers. Now, the Hall of Fame point guard is looking to do so in terms of sports ownership. Johnson has partnered with Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris to bid for the Denver Broncos, according to Sportico. The Bowlen family, which owned the Broncos for 38 years, put the team up for sale earlier this offseason.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Remains on roster

Perdomo remains on the Diamondbacks' roster following the activation of Josh Rojas from the injured list, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Rojas made his season debut Friday, getting the nod at third base, but manager Torey Lovullo indicated he would see time at shortstop and second base to give Nick Ahmed and Ketel Marte breaks during the week. That rotation, along with off days for Rojas, opens up regular at-bats for Perdomo, who is slashing .290/.353/.419 over the last 10 games following a slow start. A shortstop by trade, Perdomo also made appearances at second and third base thus far in 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jacob Nottingham: Back in action

Nottingham (undisclosed) returned from the injured list Wednesday, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout versus Triple-A Nashville. Nottingham should return to a fairly regular role for Triple-A Norfolk going forward. Beau Taylor (undisclosed) went on the injured list in a corresponding move.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coors Field#Rockies
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Making progress

Choi (elbow) served as the designated hitter in an extended spring training game Thursday and will play first base Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Choi was confident that he would need only a short stint on the injured list, and his quick progress provides evidence of that. He is expected to rejoin the Rays at some point during the team's ongoing west coast road trip, which ends on May 11. Yandy Diaz has operated as the primary first baseman in Choi's absence.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Tom Murphy: Placed on 10-day IL

Murphy (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. Murphy suffered a dislocated left shoulder Friday against the Rays, and manager Scott Servais said that the backstop will be out for a while. While a timetable for Murphy's return isn't yet clear, Cal Raleigh was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to provide catching depth behind Luis Torrens.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Andrew Knapp: Ejected from matinee

Knapp was ejected from the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds while in the dugout in the bottom of the sixth inning, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. The 30-year-old didn't appear in Saturday's matinee, but he was thrown out of the game by the home plate...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Playing, but not 100 percent

Arozarena, who was originally in Friday's lineup against the Mariners as the left fielder, will DH due to lingering left knee soreness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He apparently picked up the soreness during Wednesday's game against the A's, and while he played the field Thursday, he...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Back in majors

De La Cruz was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Brian Anderson (undisclosed) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move as De La Cruz returned to the Marlins only one day after being optioned down. He'll likely see time in center field against lefties while he is up this time around.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Designated for assignment

Alcantara was designated for assignment Friday. The utility infielder hit .189/.200/.321 with one home run, 13 strikeouts and one walk in 57 plate appearances. Josh Rojas was activated from the injured list to take on a significant role in the infield.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' Buck Farmer: DFA'd by Cincy

Farmer was designated for assignment by the Reds on Friday. Farmer earned a spot on the Opening Day roster but will lose his place on the 40-man roster after posting a 6.75 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB across 12 innings. The 31-year-old could head to Triple-A Louisville if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Not yet taking swings

Tatis (wrist) has been running and taking grounders, but he has yet to swing a bat or play catch, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis' wrist hasn't yet recovered to the point that he's able to play catch, and he recently indicated he's not sure when he'll be able to swing a bat. The star shortstop is over seven weeks removed from left wrist surgery and is eligible to return in early June, but per Acee, the expectation is that he won't be back until the middle or end of that month. Tatis could make an immediate impact when he does return to action, based on his amazing skill set.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy