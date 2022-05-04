ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

5 easy tips for giving Mom the gift of self-care for Mother’s Day

Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z6d7G_0fT3TjFT00

(BPT) - Your mother has done so much for you and your family, often putting everyone else’s needs before her own. This Mother’s Day, help remind your mom that self-care isn’t selfish — by finding her gifts that encourage her to put her own health and wellness first. And if you’re a mom, take time out for a little self-care, because whole begins with Mom — and when Mom’s taken care of, the whole family benefits.

Here are gift ideas to show your mom how much you care about her well-being.

1. Give the gift of nutrition

It’s easier to stay healthy and energized when you have tools to create nutritious recipes, including meals full of whole, natural ingredients that support your well-being. For example, Vitamix high performance blenders combine best-in-class design with unmatched power and precision to elevate the blending experience, making nutritious, whole-food eating easy. It’s an essential tool for busy moms to nourish themselves and their families, with the versatility to keep meals interesting.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Vitamix is offering some of the biggest savings of the year to honor moms and make access to whole-food eating more attainable. Through May 15, you can save up to $100 on many Legacy and Ascent Series blenders; and Food Processor Attachment and Immersion Blender accessories are buy 1, save 20%/buy 2 or more, save 25%. You can also enjoy free shipping sitewide on orders of $100 or more.

Find ways to help support your mom’s health and wellness at Vitamix.com.

2. Help her find her Zen

Whatever way your mother seeks rest and relaxation, help her get there with gifts or experiences that are all about feeling more calm and centered. That could mean a new yoga mat, a soothing fragrance diffuser or a subscription to an online yoga class or meditation app.

3. Make her a spa-inspired smoothie

Here's a great example of a tasty recipe that can be made in minutes and help your mom relax while simultaneously enhancing her health and wellness. Make sure to include these ingredients with your Vitamix gift so she can enjoy something delicious right away.

This invigorating blend of green tea, honey, mango and ginger will help jumpstart her day.

Yield: 3 Servings; Total Time: 10 minutes; Container Size: 64-ounce

Ingredients

3 cups green tea

1 piece fresh ginger root, 3/4" slice, peeled

2 mango, peeled, seeded

2 dates, or 2 teaspoons honey, optional

2 cups ice cubes, divided

Directions

Place all ingredients into the Vitamix container in the order listed and secure the lid.

Start blender on lowest speed, then quickly increase to highest speed.

Blend 40-45 seconds, using the tamper to push ingredients toward the blades.

You can find this and other wholesome, nutritious recipes on Vitamix.com/what-you-can-make.

4. Treat your mom to a home spa day

You can give your mother the royal spa treatment in the comfort of her own home — and even join her. Set the scene with calming music and scents, then arrange for a home facial treatment you can share together. Using your Vitamix blender, like the Ascent® Series A3500, you can create nourishing face masks and scrubs to soothe your skin, as well as hair treatments using natural, whole ingredients.

5. Buy Mom a variety of whole foods

Help your mom “eat the rainbow,” making it easy for her to infuse colorful, healthy foods into her life by going grocery shopping for her. Look for a wide variety of fruits and veggies that resemble the rainbow so she can consume an array of tasty and healthful nutrients.

This Mother's Day, remind your mom that R and R doesn’t have to take an entire day, but can be fit into easy moments that suit her busy schedule. Moms work hard to be there for the ones they love, so when it comes to the whole family feeling good, whole begins with mom.

Comments / 0

Related
Surprise Independent

5 ultra-easy self-care tips for busy women

(BPT) - The start of warmer months means everyone is ramping up their schedules. Between work, kids, social lives, family and more, prioritizing your own mental, emotional and physical health can easily fall down the daily to-do list. It’s not always easy to put yourself first, but addressing aspects of your health and practicing self-care can involve simple, everyday actions that only take minutes — which is especially important when you're busy.
HEALTH
inputmag.com

15 Mother's Day gifts that go beyond ‘Oh, how nice’

Mother’s Day is fast approaching — four days to be exact. Do you already have your gift(s)?. We definitely have you covered with gift ideas if your mom is a cool gamer. And we've got some solid picks if your mom wants something that's right on the nose. Heck, we even have matching sneakers for mom and their children (or grandchildren!)
CELEBRATIONS
Surprise Independent

A Brunch Surprise for Mom

(Culinary.net) Mother’s Day is a time to celebrate and treat your mom to a delicious breakfast or brunch. Whether it’s a meal in bed or a beautiful spread on the dining room table, make the day special with simple recipes that are sure to impress. Try this Brunch...
SURPRISE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Care#Nutrition#Whole Foods#Green Tea#Bpt
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Recipes
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Real Simple

This $6 Skincare Trick Leaves Your Face Glowing, Smooth, and Ready for Makeup, According to Shoppers

Eye creams, face moisturizers and hydrating serums are helpful in the quest to obtain glowing skin, but there's an under-the-radar trick to quickly brightening up your face that you might not know—or are afraid to try. But dermaplaning, the totally pain-free process of shaving your face with a sharp, thin razor to get rid of dead skin cells and peach fuzz, is nothing to be scared of.
SKIN CARE
Surprise Independent

Self-care on Your Schedule with Mental Wellness App

- The challenges of the past two years have raised global stress to unprecedented levels, illuminating the importance of prioritizing mental health. The National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization, recognizes May as Mental Health Awareness month -- a time to raise awareness and mobilize efforts to support mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
BobVila

How to Get Candle Wax Out of a Jar: 4 Effective Methods

Candle jars come in a variety of sizes and shapes. Once the candle has finished burning, the glass container lends itself nicely to a variety of other uses such as organizing small trinkets or desk supplies, holding loose change, or even making new candles. However, before you can repurpose these...
LIFESTYLE
Family Handyman

This Family Handyman Approved Paint Brush Makes Cutting in Easy

To some, painting may seem like the easiest thing in the world. But painting well requires a lot more than just rolling some paint on a wall. You start by moving furniture and laying down drop cloths. Then you need to mask off trim, casings and millwork. Next, remove outlet and light switch covers, and fill and sand any holes or gouges with spackle. Then, delicately and accurately cut in with paint around your trim and in the corners.
HOME & GARDEN
Surprise Independent

5 ways parents can stay connected to their kids when on the road for work

(BPT) - A significant majority of parents want to be home every night to tuck their children into bed (based on a OnePoll and Amazon Glow survey of 2,000 American parents*). That’s not always possible if you work long hours or are among the more than six million Americans who have a job that keeps them away from home, like flight attendants, firefighters, long-haul drivers, traveling nurses, consultants, and many others, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Technology makes it easier to stay connected — but kids often get bored with video chats and want a more meaningful way to connect when parents are gone. The new Amazon Glow helps parents erase the miles when they’re away for work and connect with their children in a more engaging way that’s the next best thing to being together in-person.
KIDS
The Kitchn

The Surprising Reason Why You Should Start Keeping a Clothespin in Your Kitchen

I’ll be real with you: I’ve tried plenty of “life-changing” kitchen tricks over the years, and most of the time they don’t actually work. So when my editor asked if I’d like to test out a new way to keep yourself tear-free when chopping onions, I was skeptical. But because hope springs eternal, I ultimately decided to give it a whirl. Let’s dive in, shall we?
LIFESTYLE
Surprise Independent

4 Ways for AARP Members to Save During Date Your Mate Month

(BPT) - The past couple of years have changed the way we’ve interacted with our romantic partners. Many of us have devoted our time to become teachers, coaches and chefs for our families, and some older adults have retreated indoors, limiting their activities because of health concerns. While connections still happened during this time, there may have been added strain to the circumstances. May is Date Your Mate Month and a great time to focus on reconnection in the more traditional way — with a date night! It’s the perfect opportunity to plan a day or evening date, or a weekend getaway with your significant other, especially if you both are recent retirees.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
502
Followers
933
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy