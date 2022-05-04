ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crocs Teams Up With SZA For Special Clogs & Slides In Honor Of Mental Health Awareness Month

By Alex Zephyr
92.7 The Block
 2 days ago

Source: Crocs / Crocs


F or Mental Health Awareness Month 2022, Crocs collaborated with R&B superstar SZA for some limited edition footwear, and fans of the Grammy Award-winning artist can enter a contest for the opportunity to land them. “DAAAAH IM SO EXCITED
A chill mind deserves chill shoes,” she posted on her Instagram page about the partnership.

The SZA x Crocs collection features two shoes: the Classic Clog, which raffle winners will be able to buy for $70, and the Classic Slide, which winners can purchase for $40. The shoes employ a wood grain motif, and SZA said she liked that because it reminded her of herself.

She also teamed up with the shoe company because the initiative would allow people to see someone relatable who was publicly addressing mental health. “I feel like mental health advocates are important because I need to look at somebody and be like, ‘Oh, this person that I didn’t expect to be dealing with this is dealing with something that’s similar to me,’” the singer said in an exclusive interview.

Source: Crocs / Crocs


The Memphis-based designer was tapped Mia Saine to assist with the creation of the Crocs x SZA collection, and she shared why she was excited about the opportunity. “I listen to SZA all the time. She is a genuine person, and I love that she is influenced by 70s and 90s stuff the way I am,” said the 27-year-old illustrator. Saine, who identifies as nonbinary , spoke on how easy Crocs are to wear, too.

“But for me, it was this being about mental health awareness,” they added. “We’re trying to have the conversation. We want people to feel like they are seen. And that people they see all the time go through many of the same things. We all do.”

Three of SZA’s “Superhero Friends” were also nominated for this collaboration because of their dedication to improving mental health within their communities. Crocs made donations to organizations of those individuals’ choosing: Sage Adams and Yaris Sanchez of New York City selected the Sad Girls Club . At the same time, Toronto’s Donté Colley opted for the Boris L. Henson Foundation .

The SZA x Crocs collection also comes with Jibbitz charms that remind the wearer about the importance of discussing as well as some items dear to SZA. One of the ornaments is part of a brain that reads “Mental Health Matters.” Some of the other adornments include an asthma inhaler, the planet Earth, and the recycling logo. SZA’s favorite Jibbitz is actually a maple leaf (in honor of her hometown of Maplewood, New Jersey).

You can submit your entries to win a chance at the SZA x Crocs slides and clogs as of today through Friday, May 6 at 12 p.m. ET. Learn more about the collection and how to enter the raffle by clicking here .

Source: Crocs / Crocs


Source: Crocs / Crocs

Community Policy