Mayor's 2022 Summer Youth Guide

New Haven is offering exciting programs for all children, in age groups from birth-19, including young adults from 20-24 for the summer of 2022. Our communities are sustained by well-trained work force and it begins with our youth.

We have something for everyone and encourage you to join the fun and enjoy the new experiences ahead of you. Our vision of recreation, work, creativity, athleticism, and educational programs provide meaningful ways for students to develop their individual skill sets in an environment that is structured, organized, and well maintained.

The City of New Haven Youth and Recreation Department is committed to providing fun activities in safe environments, adhering to the current covid-19 protocols including mandatory masks and safe distancing. Many programs are free or at a low cost to you, while other programs that do charge may offer financial aid and scholarships to assist with the expense.