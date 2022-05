GREENVILLE, S.C. — Several Upstate school districts have announced early dismissals due to the severe weather threat. "Due to the threat of severe weather in our area this afternoon, Greenwood School District 50 will dismiss early today, Friday, May 6th. Dismissal times are as follows: ECMS dismiss at 11:10 a.m., Elementary Schools at 11:30 a.m. and Middle and High Schools at 11:50 a.m. All afterschool activities have been canceled.

