ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Chris Janson and Eric Church team up in the new video for “You, Me & The River”

walls102.com
 2 days ago

Chris Janson has shared the new video for his Eric Church collaboration “You, Me & The River”, directed by Reid Long. Says Janson of the visual: “It’s a big, big production video and a lot of fun. It’s...

www.walls102.com

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: George Strait Was At #1 On The Country Charts With His 25th Studio Album ‘Troubadour’

Troubadour is one of my favorite records from The King. And on this date in 2008, George Strait was at #1 on the country chart with his 25th studio album. The lead single, “I Saw God Today”, was the highest-debuting single of his career, and also became his 43rd #1 on the U.S. Billboard country charts. He even won his very first Grammy for Best Country Album with this record.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Janson
Person
Eric Church
Whiskey Riff

Ashley Monroe And Miranda Lambert Team Up For Surprise Duet Of “Heart Like Mine” On The Eve Of ‘Palomino’ Release Day

I’ll never get tired of hearing these two sing together. Miranda Lambert’s 8th studio album, Palomino, is out today, and it’s absolutely fantastic. And at her sold-out show last night at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee, Miranda surprised fans with an appearance by her best friend and Pistol Annies bandmate, Ashley Monroe.
FRANKLIN, TN
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Carly Pearce reacts to losing to Carrie Underwood at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde sadly missed out on the best Collaborative Video of the Year award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday night. Carly and Ashley were nominated for their duet, Never Wanted To Be That Girl, but were beaten by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood who scooped the prize for their song, If I Didn't Love You – and Carly had the perfect response to missing out on the accolade.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Church Team
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert’s ‘Death By’ Drinking Game Is Sad Country Song Perfection You Can Blackout To

Why am I not one bit surprised that Miranda Lambert came up with this. She has a brand new album out tomorrow, Palomino, and of course, she’s been making the rounds doing all kinds of press to promote the new record. And one of my favorite interviews so far comes from the LA Times, where she dropped details on a brilliant little drinking game she likes to play with her friends. Called Death By, they each try to top someone […] The post Miranda Lambert’s ‘Death By’ Drinking Game Is Sad Country Song Perfection You Can Blackout To first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert Cements Herself As The “Music City Queen,” Plays “Tourist” On Her 8th Studio Album ‘Palomino’

Miranda Lambert told us she was going to take us on a journey, and she certainly delivered that and more on her 8th studio album, Palomino. Officially out today, she previously put out three tracks ahead of release day, including “Strange,” “If I Was A Cowboy,” and “Actin’ Up”. Most of us travel to discover little corners of the earth we never knew existed, and usually wind up finding important pieces of ourselves in the process. How she captured all of that so poignantly […] The post Miranda Lambert Cements Herself As The “Music City Queen,” Plays “Tourist” On Her 8th Studio Album ‘Palomino’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
thebrag.com

Watch Keith Urban pay tribute to Naomi Judd with heartfelt cover

Keith Urban took a moment to remember the late Naomi Judd at one of his concerts this week, performing an acoustic cover of one of her signature hits. Urban shared a video of the moment on social media, which took place at his Manchester show on Tuesday, May 3rd. “Naomi Judd sowed so many important seeds in her precious time here,” he captioned the post. “Here’s one of the many… Thank you Naomi. We love you.”
MUSIC
Taste of Country

Win Tickets to See Luke Combs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Luke Combs is now “Doin’ This” so big, he can fill up an entire stadium with Country fans--and we want you to be there. Luke says "When It Rains It Pours," and he's right: we want to rain on y'all with a chance to win tickets to see Luke at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on July 30, 2022. We've got your chance to win our Luke Combs Stadium Show contest so check out the details below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy