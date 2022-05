WILMINGTON, Del.- Could you rappel 17 stories down a building all for a good cause? Well, more then 90 people across Delaware have signed up to do just that. Special Olympics Delaware is throwing their fundraising event called “Over the Edge.” On May 12, the brave volunteers will rappel 222 feet down a building in Wilmington. Each participant is required to raise a minimum of 11 hundred dollars to participate. And the money they will support special Olympics athletes in the First State.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 20 HOURS AGO