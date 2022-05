Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela is MiLB’s ‘Hitter of the Month’. How many times have I said it now? Ceddanne Chipper Nicasio Marte Rafaela. Stud. The Boston Red Sox have a lot of exciting prospects. Are any of them more electric than Ceddanne Rafaela though? He’s trying to make that an easy answer for everyone, as he was named the Minor League April Hitter of the Month.

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO