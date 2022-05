(State) Regional Golf Assignments are out from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Class 1A and 2A will have two rounds of qualifying. The first round of regional play will be on Friday, May 13th with the second round on Wednesday, May 18th. Class 3A and 4A have one round of regional play which will take place on Wednesday, May 18th. Click on the following links to see the assignments for each class.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO