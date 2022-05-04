Join the Future Ready Technology Team

Axuall’s CEO & Founder, Charlie Lougheed shares why health administration teams should embrace the power of robotic process automation (RPA). Built with leading healthcare systems, Axuall is a workforce intelligence company powered by a national real-time practitioner data network. The technology enables healthcare systems, staffing firms, telehealth, and health plans to dramatically reduce onboarding and enrollment time while also providing unique, powerful data insights for network planning, analytics, and reporting. The company’s CEO and founder, Charlie Lougheed, believes that the smarter use of analytics is a core factor in giving health systems the opportunity to build better networks, all while empowering healthcare administration teams with better, more complete, and more timely data — that also complies with industry standards and aligns with existing workflows.
