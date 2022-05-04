Lego Star Wars Death Star Trench Run diorama review

Transport yourself to the desert planet of Tatooine with the LEGO Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder. Using custom-made LEGO elements, you can create this iconic vehicle with intricate detail. This includes the cockpit windshield to the turbine engine that’s missing a cover. Another realistic feature includes the Repulsortlift, which helps the speeder ‘hover’ over the Tatooine sand. It measures 19″ long and includes a display stand that’s perfect for presenting it in your home once built. In fact, you’ll also receive a plaque showing the X-34 Landspeeder technical data. Moreover, the Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder includes 2 minifigures: Luke Skywalker with a lightsaber and electrobinoculars and C-3PO. Finally, with 1,890 pieces, it’s the perfect activity for hours of fun on a rainy day.
