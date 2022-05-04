ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Lego Star Wars Death Star Trench Run diorama review

By Ian Stokes
Space.com
Space.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Lego Star Wars Death Star Trench Run is a gorgeous little diorama kit that has a surprisingly involved build process thanks to the intricately designed trench walls. It looks fantastic when it’s completed and is a real must-have for Star Wars fans. Stay on target with the...

www.space.com

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Trailer: The Jedi Master Cannot Escape Darth Vader On May 27

Although the show will be missing the month’s famed “Star Wars” celebration day of May 5th, the grand return of one of the franchise’s most beloved characters is almost here. Directed by Deborah Chow of “The Mandalorian,” written by Joby Harold of “Army of the Dead,” with cinematography from frequent Park Chan-wook collaborator Chung Chung-hoon, and music from Natalie Holt and John Williams, the second trailer for “Obi-Wan Kenobi” has arrived for its eagerly-anticipating fans.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Star Wars’ Icon James Earl Jones Only Made $7,000 to Voice Darth Vader in ‘A New Hope’

James Earl Jones was paid only $7,000 to voice Darth Vader in Star Wars: A New Hope — but the actor says for him at the time, it was a huge score. To celebrate Star Wars Day, The Hollywood Reporter looked back at some interviews Jones gave through the years, in which he talked about voicing the legendary sci-fi villain.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Drops Intense New Trailer Featuring Darth Vader for Star Wars Day'Star Wars' and Stoney Clover Lane's Collab Is Ready for Your Next Galactic Starcruiser AdventureThe Original 'Star Wars' Trilogy Is Coming to Casetify's Phone Cases, MagSafe...
MOVIES
Pocono Update

Star Wars Day Special: Darth Vader Appears in the Latest “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Trailer

Not long after 9 AM, Eastern Standard Time, on May 4, also known by fans as Star Wars Day, Lucasfilm released a brand new trailer for the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” show. The six-episode limited series event will air its first two episodes on May 27. The show will chronicle an adventure with Obi-Wan Kenobi during his self-imposed exile on the desert planet of Tatooine. As the Galactic Empire continues to grow and create martial law across the Galaxy, Obi-Wan, a former Jedi Master, will stay near to the son of his former student in the hopes that the boy can grow into a powerful Jedi.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Star#Star Wars Trilogy#Star Wars Fans#Diorama#Trench Run
Gadget Flow

LEGO Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder measures 19″ long and includes 2 Star Wars minifigures

Transport yourself to the desert planet of Tatooine with the LEGO Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder. Using custom-made LEGO elements, you can create this iconic vehicle with intricate detail. This includes the cockpit windshield to the turbine engine that’s missing a cover. Another realistic feature includes the Repulsortlift, which helps the speeder ‘hover’ over the Tatooine sand. It measures 19″ long and includes a display stand that’s perfect for presenting it in your home once built. In fact, you’ll also receive a plaque showing the X-34 Landspeeder technical data. Moreover, the Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder includes 2 minifigures: Luke Skywalker with a lightsaber and electrobinoculars and C-3PO. Finally, with 1,890 pieces, it’s the perfect activity for hours of fun on a rainy day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Shopping
TheStreet

Disney Theme Park Adds Even More 'Star Wars'

When Disney bought the rights to "Star Wars" from LucasFilm in 2012 for $4 billion, it was considered an eye-popping sum. But a decade later, you could argue that it was a bargain for the House of Mouse. When Disney bought "Star Wars," it bought the rights to make more...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Clone Wars' Ashley Eckstein Reveals Her Next Star Wars Project And How She Overcame 'Fears' For It

Star Wars Day has come again, and The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels actress Ashley Eckstein has some news worth celebrating this May the 4th. She has a new project coming to fans of the galaxy far, far away, and it's unlike anything else existing in the franchise. Star Wars Mindful Matters has officially launched as a new series that has been in the works for many years, and is hosted by the Star Wars fan-favorite. She opened up to CinemaBlend about the project, and how she overcame some fears to make it happen.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness review: "Enough crowd-pleasing moments to reward the faithful"

"The multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little," cautioned Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in box-office behemoth Spider-Man: No Way Home. Audiences are somewhat better 'versed these days, as the MCU’s Phase 4 has been laying the groundwork for multiple realities that allow you to have your cake in one dimension and eat it in the next. Animated series What If…? explored the butterfly-effect possibilities with some of the saga’s core characters, while No Way Home demonstrated the crowd-pleasing potential for fan service (multiple Spider-Men!), following in the web trails of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Keanu Reeves reportedly cast in secret Marvel role

Keanu Reeves is finally making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Giant Freakin Robot, the John Wick and Matrix star will be appearing in a secret action movie. That’s right, after years of fans dying to see Reeves in a caped getup, Kevin Feige may have swooped in to answer our prayers.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Star Wars unveils first-look trailer for Book of Boba Fett spin-off show

In honour of Star Wars Day, Disney+ has released a first-look trailer for its documentary special about The Book of Boba Fett. Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett, which is now available for streaming, will explore the behind-the-scenes story of the legendary bounty hunter's journey – with cast and crew giving their reactions and insight on what it took to put together the show.
TV & VIDEOS
Space.com

Best Star Wars books 2022: Novels, art books, graphic novels & more

From graphic novels and short stories to art books and epic novels, we’ve rounded up the best Star Wars books from across the known galaxy. Star Wars: A New Hope, George Lucas’ sprawling space opera that started it all back in 1977, turns 45 on May 25. To help ring in the annual Star Wars Day on May 4, 2022 and the blockbuster film’s big birthday on May 25, 2022, we’re offering up an exceptional collection of Star Wars reading material for faithful followers of all creeds and colors.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WGN TV

Animator a ‘Force’ behind new Star Wars video game

CHICAGO – The Force is strong with the newest video game in the Star Wars franchise. LEGO Star Wars: The SkyWalker Saga has a ton of cool features, settings and modes and it’s reportedly so amazing that some critics and lots of players are calling it the best LEGO game ever!
VIDEO GAMES
Space.com

Space.com

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy