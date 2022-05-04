ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will host the 2022 Tony Awards

By Scottie Andrew
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Fresh off her Oscar win, Ariana DeBose will return to her Broadway roots to host next month's Tony Awards, which honor the year's best musicals and plays on the Great White Way, the American Theatre Wing announced...

Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

John Mulaney Brings Son Malcolm, 5 Months, to Hollywood Bowl ‘Netflix Is a Joke’ Gig: See Photos

Dressed to impress! During John Mulaney’s Netflix Is a Joke comedy special, a very important guest donned his fanciest outfit to show his support. “Two hours to showtime,” Mulaney, 39, captioned a Saturday, May 7, Instagram Story snap while holding son Malcolm, 5 months, on the Hollywood Bowl stage in Los Angeles. “Malcolm’s in his formal […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Mike Hagerty, 'Friends' and 'Somebody Somewhere' Actor, Dead at 67

Mike Hagerty has died. Bridget Everett, the late actor's Somebody Somewhere co-star, announced the news on Instagram Friday, revealing that Hagerty died the day before in Los Angeles. He was 67. "With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles," Everett wrote alongside...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNN

CNN

