Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Police Recognize the Best of the Best Among Their Own

By Bristol
 3 days ago
Wednesday, May 4, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department recognized the best of the best among their ranks during a special awards ceremony at Northwest Technical Community College in Shreveport. The awards were for members of the Shreveport Police family who go above and beyond their call of duty. If...

News Radio 710 KEEL

One Person Shot At Shreveport Sports Bar Overnight

For the second night in a row, Shreveport is dealing with a shooting victim in the overnight hours. Around midnight on Thursday night (into Friday morning) Shreveport Police responded to the Time Out Sports Bar on Mansfield Road for a shooting call. KTBS reports at least one person was injured in the shooting. Police started looking for suspects right away.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Police Ask For Help In Cold Case Christmastime Killing

Two days before Christmas in 2016, 35-year-old DeMarco Hill was killed in southcentral Shreveport. Now Shreveport Police are revisiting his case. Hill was shot twice in the head while sitting in his car in the parking lot of the NLB Grocery market at West 70th and Union Street in Shreveport. Police found his body when they responded to a call for gunfire around 11pm on December 23rd, 2016. Hill was pronounced dead at the scene, he was the city's 44th homicide of 2016.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Investigation into Shreveport teen's death heats up

SHREVEPORT, La. - As the community continues to mourn the loss of 13-year-old Landry Anglin, the investigation into who pulled the trigger during a rolling shootout on Fairfield Avenue heats up. Shreveport police Cpl. Chris Bordelon said investigators are making progress and hope to be able to release some information...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Police Seek Two Men as Suspects in Weekend Shooting

On Saturday April 30th, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., Shreveport Police officers responded to the 200 block of Prospect Street on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located a man inside of a vehicle that was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was transported to a local hospital with what was described as life threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
KTAL

Funeral services set for Landry Anglin, teen caught in crossfire of rolling shootout in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services are set for the Shreveport teen struck and killed by a stray bullet from a rolling shootout over the weekend. Caddo Middle Magnet Principal Robin DeBusk confirmed Wednesday that the funeral for 13-year-old Landry Anglin is scheduled for Thursday, May 5 at 2 p.m. at the Shreveport Convention Center at 400 Caddo St. in downtown Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

DA wants more: Max 279 years not enough for pediatric ICU shooter

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The sentencing of a man convicted of multiple crimes in April scheduled for Monday has been delayed as prosecutors seek to maximize his potential prison time. A 12-member Caddo Parish Jury on April 20 convicted 42-year-old Taniel Cole of attempted manslaughter and four counts of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Minden shooting victim drives to Shreveport hospital

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - A victim of a shooting is in the hospital after being shot in Minden. It happened during the early morning hours of Monday, May 2 somewhere in Minden. The victim then drove to a hospital in Shreveport. Officials say the victim is not from the area.
MINDEN, LA
KEEL Radio

Woman Arrested Overnight For Shooting On Hardy Street In Shreveport

The Shreveport Police Department have announced the arrest of a 29-year-old woman for her involvement in an overnight shooting. Shreveport Police were called to the 3400 block of Hardy Street on Wednesday night just after 9pm. When they arrived at the scene, officers located a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim had been shot once in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Appeal Denied for Shreveport Cop Killer

The Louisiana Supreme Court issued a ruling Tuesday, May 3, 2022, denying Grover Cannon’s request to have his 2019 conviction for the first-degree murder of Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley vacated. The lengthy trial, which included the selection of a jury from East Baton Rouge Parish, ended with Cannon,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Celebrate 2022 Seniors From Shreveport-Bossier

For multiple reasons, the past few years have been an adventure. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, life changed for all of us. But, arguably, nobody was directly impacted more than students. School and sporting events were canceled. Distance learning became a thing. Proms, Senior Skip Day--all gone overnight. That's why...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport woman helps man shot until EMS arrives

A police spokesman later told KSLA News 12 that the child’s injuries no longer are considered to be life-threatening. Southeastern student abducted from campus and sexually assaulted; suspect in custody. Updated: 6 hours ago. Nick Tullier passes away nearly 6 years after being wounded in ambush shooting. Updated: 6...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana.

