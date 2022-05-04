Shreveport Police Recognize the Best of the Best Among Their Own
By Bristol
Kiss Country 93.7
3 days ago
Wednesday, May 4, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department recognized the best of the best among their ranks during a special awards ceremony at Northwest Technical Community College in Shreveport. The awards were for members of the Shreveport Police family who go above and beyond their call of duty. If...
For the second night in a row, Shreveport is dealing with a shooting victim in the overnight hours. Around midnight on Thursday night (into Friday morning) Shreveport Police responded to the Time Out Sports Bar on Mansfield Road for a shooting call. KTBS reports at least one person was injured in the shooting. Police started looking for suspects right away.
Two days before Christmas in 2016, 35-year-old DeMarco Hill was killed in southcentral Shreveport. Now Shreveport Police are revisiting his case. Hill was shot twice in the head while sitting in his car in the parking lot of the NLB Grocery market at West 70th and Union Street in Shreveport. Police found his body when they responded to a call for gunfire around 11pm on December 23rd, 2016. Hill was pronounced dead at the scene, he was the city's 44th homicide of 2016.
Shreveport Residents are Outraged After Gun Violence in Shreveport claims the Life of 13-Year-Old Girl. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon just before 2:30 pm in the 4500 block of Fairfield. Shreveport is mourning the loss of 13-year-old Landry Anglin who was shot and killed by one of the stray bullets.
SHREVEPORT, La. - As the community continues to mourn the loss of 13-year-old Landry Anglin, the investigation into who pulled the trigger during a rolling shootout on Fairfield Avenue heats up. Shreveport police Cpl. Chris Bordelon said investigators are making progress and hope to be able to release some information...
On Saturday April 30th, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., Shreveport Police officers responded to the 200 block of Prospect Street on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located a man inside of a vehicle that was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was transported to a local hospital with what was described as life threatening injuries.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A student at C.E. Byrd High School who passed away suddenly will be honored at graduation after a change.org petition was started to have the teen included in the ceremony. Caddo Schools released this statement just before noon on Friday, May 6:. Caddo Parish Public Schools...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services are set for the Shreveport teen struck and killed by a stray bullet from a rolling shootout over the weekend. Caddo Middle Magnet Principal Robin DeBusk confirmed Wednesday that the funeral for 13-year-old Landry Anglin is scheduled for Thursday, May 5 at 2 p.m. at the Shreveport Convention Center at 400 Caddo St. in downtown Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The sentencing of a man convicted of multiple crimes in April scheduled for Monday has been delayed as prosecutors seek to maximize his potential prison time. A 12-member Caddo Parish Jury on April 20 convicted 42-year-old Taniel Cole of attempted manslaughter and four counts of...
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - A victim of a shooting is in the hospital after being shot in Minden. It happened during the early morning hours of Monday, May 2 somewhere in Minden. The victim then drove to a hospital in Shreveport. Officials say the victim is not from the area.
The Shreveport Police Department have announced the arrest of a 29-year-old woman for her involvement in an overnight shooting. Shreveport Police were called to the 3400 block of Hardy Street on Wednesday night just after 9pm. When they arrived at the scene, officers located a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim had been shot once in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
After the global 'pause' we all experienced due to the pandemic, the American Red Cross is ready to 'sound the alarm' again in Shreveport. Shreveport is one of 50 signature cities nationwide included in the American Red Cross’ goal to install 50,000 free smoke alarms with partners across the country.
A trail riding club that was denied a special event permit last year to put on an event in Bossier Parish has filed suit against the Police Jury, saying its constitutional rights have been violated. A DeSoto Parish police juror whose own permit for a trail ride event in Mansfield...
You should always lock your vehicle and be aware of your surroundings, but be especially vigilant if you drive one of these vehicles in Louisiana. According to the latest information from the National Insurance Crime Bureau, after compiling data from 2020, the most stolen vehicle in America is a Ford full-size pickup truck for the second year in a row.
The Louisiana Supreme Court issued a ruling Tuesday, May 3, 2022, denying Grover Cannon’s request to have his 2019 conviction for the first-degree murder of Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley vacated. The lengthy trial, which included the selection of a jury from East Baton Rouge Parish, ended with Cannon,...
This Is Something We Have Seen Happen So Many Times, Especially on I-20. What does it mean? I have always wondered why you see police vehicles facing you with blue lights shining bright. Why do police officers do this? It's something that irritates me to no end. Especially if I drive up on the bright lights at night.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are now investigating the death of the person whose body was found early Tuesday afternoon at a West Shreveport motel where a body was found by firefighters responding to a report of smoke coming from a guest room. It happened just before 1 p.m....
Another Shreveport restaurant has closed its doors for good. The closing signs went up a few weeks ago at the McDonald's on Youree Drive, but no date was posted for the closing. And now the restaurant is closed. The fast food burger spot shut down this past weekend. There has...
For multiple reasons, the past few years have been an adventure. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, life changed for all of us. But, arguably, nobody was directly impacted more than students. School and sporting events were canceled. Distance learning became a thing. Proms, Senior Skip Day--all gone overnight. That's why...
A police spokesman later told KSLA News 12 that the child’s injuries no longer are considered to be life-threatening. Southeastern student abducted from campus and sexually assaulted; suspect in custody. Updated: 6 hours ago. Nick Tullier passes away nearly 6 years after being wounded in ambush shooting. Updated: 6...
Comments / 0