BSA Spring Art Show on display at Richmond, opening reception Tuesday

Press release:

The Batavia Society of Artists' Member Spring Art Show is in the Richmond Memorial Library's Gallery Room, 19 Ross St., Batavia till May 26th. There are 15 artists contributing to the show. We are showcasing Rick Ellingham as our Featured Artist in this show. There are a total of 60 pieces of art. The Public is invited to the Free Opening Reception on Tuesday May 10th, 6:30 - 8pm. The artwork is being Judged by Retired Middle School Art Teacher Kathy Schwank. Winners will be announced at the opening reception.

We are also having a Silent Auction on a painting donated to the Batavia Society of Artists by Adrian Morris. He painted this while demonstrating Acrylic Slap & Dash Landscape at our February demo.