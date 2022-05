Randy Savage vs. Ricky Steamboat at WrestleMania III is considered by many to be an all-time classic and a predecessor for what modern pro wrestling would come in the decades that followed. Ric Flair gave his thoughts on the match on the latest To Be The Man Podcast, admitting that he hadn't watched the match until last year. He also compared the WrestleMania match he'd wind up having years later with Savage over the WWF Championship.

