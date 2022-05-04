ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Kopari’s New Sunscreen Is an Absolute Must for Summer — Here’s Why

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are plenty of sunscreens on the market that can be used to protect our skin from the sun. In fact, it's one of the easiest anti-aging tactics to prevent premature wrinkles or sun spots. But what makes a sunscreen stand out from the crowded pack? They all have some level of SPF, so it's likely the other ingredients in the formula that move Us to prefer one product over another!

You want a sunscreen to not only protect your skin, but nourish it at the same time — which is exactly what Kopari's new Antioxidant Face Shield aims to do! The ingredient list is chock full of different vitamins, minerals and natural oils that give your skin so many more benefits other than just SPF, and we have a rundown of them all below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Y5bj_0fT074RV00
Antioxidant Face Shield Daily 100% Mineral SPF 30 Kopari
See it!

Get the Antioxidant Face Shield Daily 100% Mineral SPF 30 for $38 at Kopari!

This lightweight and gentle formula includes SPF 30, which is a solid level of sun protection that's just high enough to prevent serious damage. Although the lotion comes out looking white, it does reportedly blend into the skin for a fully translucent finish, which is confirmed by shoppers. Not having white cast is something we always look for in any sunscreen we buy, and we're sure you agree.

Kopari describes this product as "sun care meets skincare," which is music to our ears. It doesn't just protect your face from the sun — it also helps your skin look brighter and combats dullness in the process! We're talking raspberry seed oil that's rich in antioxidants, plus vitamins A and E to help your skin stay clear from free radicals and inject it with radiance. And on top of that, you have hyaluronic acid to deliver intense hydration and make your skin feel plumper and more youthful!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uktm0_0fT074RV00
Antioxidant Face Shield Daily 100% Mineral SPF 30 Kopari
See it!

Get the Antioxidant Face Shield Daily 100% Mineral SPF 30 for $38 at Kopari!

This sunscreen is a must for the summer because it may be the only skincare product that you need, which can make your daily routine super simple. It can act as your daily SPF, moisturizer and a brightening serum all in one. When it's hot outside, we don't want to pack on layer after layer of product to the point that our skin feels oversaturated. But with this sunscreen, you essential remove all of those extra steps. Let your skin breathe and soak up the sun!

See it: Get the Antioxidant Face Shield Daily 100% Mineral SPF 30 for $38 at Kopari!

10 of the Best Full-Coverage Foundations for a Flawless Complexion

Read article

Not what you're looking for? Check out all of the skincare and body care products available at Kopari here !

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team
. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks , self tanners , Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at
ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

The Secret’s Out: Shoppers Have Found a ‘Botox In a Bottle’ Firming Serum That Erases Frown Lines & Wrinkles

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Remember when TikTok exposed the world to the Peter Thomas Roth firming eye cream, and it sold out in what seemed like two seconds? Back then, the only thing I could think about was how nice it’d be to have an all-over face serum that has the same skin-tightening effect. Don’t get me wrong, non-droopy under-eyes are a gift, but I’m greedy and want the same lift everywhere on my face—my neck, chin,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

The Two Drugstore Ingredients You Should Never Use, According To Derms—They Will Damage Your Complexion!

As we age, our skin becomes more and more delicate, and may not be able to bounce back like it used to after using intense skincare products. Aging complexions might not be able to handle certain ingredients found in drugstore products, and using them can bring an array of undesired effects, experts say, like dryness, redness, peeling, etc. We checked in with dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about 2 common drugstore product ingredients that women over 40 might want to avoid. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dr. Anna Chacon, M.D., dermatologist and writer at My Psoriasis Team, and Dr. Simran Sethi, M.D., founder of RenewMD Beauty & Wellness.
SKIN CARE
Real Simple

This $6 Skincare Trick Leaves Your Face Glowing, Smooth, and Ready for Makeup, According to Shoppers

Eye creams, face moisturizers and hydrating serums are helpful in the quest to obtain glowing skin, but there's an under-the-radar trick to quickly brightening up your face that you might not know—or are afraid to try. But dermaplaning, the totally pain-free process of shaving your face with a sharp, thin razor to get rid of dead skin cells and peach fuzz, is nothing to be scared of.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmetics#Sunscreens#Vitamin#Spf
PopSugar

The Best Ways to Remove Hair From Your Upper Lip

For the past couple of years, lipstick — and all lip care, for that matter — may have been taken a backseat while everything was covered by a mask. But now there's more opportunity to show our smiles, and the entire lower half of our faces for that matter. So you may be taking a second glance at your upper lip — it may have gotten a little fuzzy while you were putting beauty appointments on the back-burner.
HAIR CARE
In Style

I'm a Beauty Editor Who Tests Dozens of Products a Month — Here Are 8 I Currently Can't Live Without

Whether or not you work in the beauty industry, it's pretty obvious that the market is oversaturated at the moment. From haircare to skincare, makeup, and everything else in-between, having a variety of products to choose from is an understatement — it goes without saying that it can be difficult to narrow down the best of the best across categories. But that's where beauty editors come in.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
shefinds

MUAs Say All Women Over 40 Should Try This Step-By-Step Makeup Routine For Dewy, Glowing Skin

Makeup has the power to amp up your look at any age, but routines specifically geared to and created for anti-aging purposes can deliver glowing, radiant results to mature skin. We checked in with professional makeup artist Saffron Hughes of False Eyelashes to learn more about helpful and timeless product application tips and specific steps to follow when experimenting and practicing with makeup! Read on for advice on how to not only find the products that work best for you and your skin, but also how to use them.
MAKEUP
Refinery29

The Pink Concealer Hack Is Odd But It Eliminated My Dark Circles

Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. Whether you have a TikTok account or not, it's nigh on impossible to avoid the smart concealer hacks dreamed up by the app's beauty lovers. There's the speedy natural face lift (which sculpts and elevates cheekbones and eyes) and the more bizarre trends, like drawing on a pair of concealer glasses to minimise discolouration (don't knock it 'til you've tried it). This month there's another trick going viral and it promises to minimise dark circles better than any makeup product you might've already tried.
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

Celebs Love This $280 Anti-Aging Cream—But We Found 5 Dupes That Start at $14

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. You’ve probably heard celebrities, beauty editors like us or your favorite influencers praise Augustinus Bader. He’s a world-leading expert in regenerative medicine and his brand includes face and body cream that’s deeply hydrating and skin-plumping. But innovation doesn’t come cheap. Whether self-isolation has you counting your pennies or it’s just not in your budget, there are some great Augustinus Bader The Cream dupes. It’s his most iconic product, after all. While looking for an...
SKIN CARE
Allure

I Carry This Lip Balm With Me Everywhere, No Matter The Occasion

The one part of my beauty routine that I can never skip is lip balm. And while there are so many lip balms, lip masks, and lip oils to choose from, Apto Skincare Orange Blossom Lip Balm has a permanent place on my vanity. The formula inside the squeezable tube is incredibly rich and saves me from constant reapplications (a huge lip balm deal-breaker for me!) so I never have to reach for it more than three times a day to keep my lips smooth. It is made with nourishing antioxidant-rich ingredients like coconut and soybean oils, which make my lips look plump and feel soft to the touch. I like to use any excess ointment on the outermost corners of my mouth, areas that tend to be forgotten when applying lip balm, yet can easily become red, dry, or cracked.
MAKEUP
Us Weekly

Amazon Outlet Fashion Finds You Can Buy Now for Under $15

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Shopping on a budget? Not a problem at all. Amazon Outlet has plenty of deals to help revamp your wardrobe with trendy and timeless fashion finds. Even name brands are on major sale. We're seeing deals up to […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
Real Simple

What's the Difference Between BB Cream, CC Cream, Tinted Moisturizer, and Foundation?

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Take a browse through any of your favorite makeup looks that you've saved on Instagram or TikTok. Chances are all of those looks have one thing in common: a flawless, glowing complexion. Base makeup acts as the canvas of any makeup look. Because the process of choosing any beauty product can take a lot of trial and error, when you do find a formula that melts into your skin and gives you the finish you're looking for, it feels like you've won the lottery.
MAKEUP
POPSUGAR

My Skin Is Smoother and Softer After Using This $16 Body Wash

Waxing, shaving, epilating, and lasering galore — I'm all too familiar with the body-hair-removal process. As a result, I'm prone to ingrown hairs, accidental cuts from shaving, body acne, bumpy texture, and overall roughness. Full-body exfoliation is a necessity to maintain smoother and softer skin with a radiant, even-toned appearance. I incorporate exfoliation tactics throughout my body-care routine, from dry brushing to using loofas and exfoliation gloves. But I knew I needed something more. When Naturium, one of my favorite skin-care brands, came out with a whole line of body-care products, I was beyond excited to try them out. With my concerns, I opted to try out Naturium's The Smoother Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Body Wash ($16).
SKIN CARE
Us Weekly

17 Mid-Length Shorts for a Flattering Fit That Won’t Ride Up

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Who wears short shorts? Well, not Us. Definitely not all the time. We think many shoppers can agree that sometimes we just want something a little longer, a little looser, a little less likely to leave us constantly pulling […]
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

130K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy