Graduate Symposium Shares Student Projects

A 13-year-old boy will soon graduate from university with a bachelor’s degree in physics.Elliott Tanner, from Minnesota, is in his fourth year of school at the University of Minnesota, where he is pursuing a major in physics and a minor in math, according to Fox9.Despite being one of the youngest students at the school, Elliott, who has maintained a 3.78 grade point average, also tutors fellow classmates and participates in undergraduate research, the Associated Press reported.When the 13 year old graduates in May, he told the AP that he plans to pursue a career as a high-energy theoretical physicist and...

COLLEGES ・ 11 DAYS AGO