Athens voters pass public safety, capital improvements levy

By By Bret Bevens Messenger Staff Jornalist
 2 days ago

Voters Tuesday approved a measure that will help construct a new fire station and new equipment for the Athens Fire Department.

With all 21 precincts eligible to vote on the levy reporting, the measure gained the support of Athens voters with 823 voting for the tax increase and 562 voting against it. Those totals include the absentee numbers.

The public safety capital improvements tax increase of one half a percent will assist in the cost of constructing a new fire station on Stimson Avenue. The increase is for 20 years and it comes out to an additional $50 in income tax per year to an individual who makes $50,000 a year. It increases the city income tax from 1.85 percent to 1.95 percent. It commences Jan. 1, 2023.

“I’m very happy the voters supported the levy and I thank them dearly,” Athens Fire Chief Rob Rymer said. Rymer said with the passage of the tax increase the fire department should be tp provide better service to residents of Athens. “I’m ecstatic.” Rymer said. “It will be a long process, but I’m glad to get this far on this on this project. We still have to bid it out and get the station built.”

Rymer addressed this issue with city council in November when he showed the panel a video highlighting the disrepair of the fire station on Columbus Road.

“I sat and watched the results come in, and I was glad to see it pass,” Athens Mayor Steve Patterson said. “It passed by the margin I expected it to. This gives us the opportunity with the new fire station.”

The mayor explained the next step is for council to meet with Michael Burns with Baird (a financial services company). Then council will put the financial legislation together and that will probably run through the month of May.

Then there will be a conference with Moody’s Corp., which is a company that assigns bid ratings to municipalities and universities. After the city receives its rating, it will market the bonds to investors and Patterson expects the city to close and fund the bonds in the month of July.

Ohio Redistricting Commission will talk legislative maps May 4

The Ohio Redistricting Commission will reconvene next week for the first time since the state supreme court rejected their fourth attempt at legislative maps April 14. In a letter to his fellow ORC co-chair state Sen. Vernon Sykes, House Speaker Bob Cupp said it is “unwise” and “not feasible” for the commission to meet before May 4 because of activities around the May 3 primary.
OHIO STATE
OU and city look for ways to work together

Athens City Council, Ohio University President Hugh Sherman and other university officials met, Tuesday afternoon, to find ways the city and OU can work together. Council member Micah McCarey started the conversation with a story about an incoming OU student who was concerned about the recent racial incidents at the university.
ATHENS, OH
