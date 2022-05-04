Area baseball roundup: Rock Creek sweeps Wabaunsee

Rock Creek’s second baseman Drew Becker (9) charges the ball in the infield during a home game versus St. Marys on April 18. Becker had two hits in the series opener at Wabaunsee on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Misty Vinduska

Rock Creek swept Wabaunsee in Alma on Tuesday, winning 9-2 in Game 1 and 3-1 in Game 2.

The Mustangs got out to a 7-0 run before the Chargers knocked in one of their two runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Dagen Vinduska got the start for Rock Creek and went the full seven innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk while striking out nine batters.

Drew Becker had two hits in the game and Vinduska reached base three times on walks.

Bryton Reves got the start for Wabaunsee, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks in three innings.

Cade Oliver and Logan Clark had the the Chargers two hits.

In Game 2, Wabaunsee managed to keep the high-paced Mustang offense at bay, holding Rock Creek to just three runs, all of which came in the third inning.

The Chargers grabbed an early lead in the second inning when Eli Oliver scored on an error.

Rock Creek responded immediately, scoring after two walks and an error loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the third.

An Ethan Burgess scores on a steal of home and Hunter Prockish scores on a error to take the lead. A double from Brandon Krainbill scored Logan Sturdy.

Those would be the only runs scored in the game as Wabaunsee’s Caden Yonke went the distance, allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits and six walks while while a combined effort of four Mustang pitchers allowed one run on seven hits and four walks.

Ryker Zoeller earned the save, pitching the scoreless two innings for Rock Creek to close out the game, allowing no hits or walks.

Rock Creek (12-1) will host Silver Lake (12-3) on Thursday while Wabaunsee (5-13) will take on Osage City (14-2) to close out the regular season on Tuesday.

Wamego swept at Rossville

After a heartbreaking 8-7 extra-innings defeat in Game 1 at Rossville, Wamego couldn’t pull it together in Game 2, falling 7-2.

The Red Raiders jumped out to a 7-1 lead in Game 1 through six innings before a six-run bottom of the seventh for Rossville tied things up.

Wamego went scoreless in the top of the eighth, leading the Bulldogs to pull off a walk-off double in the bottom-half of the frame.

Dawson Tajchman had two home runs in the game for the Red Raiders and Hayden Oviatt had two hits including a double.

In Game 2, after Wamego grabbed a 2-1 lead after three innings, Rossville scored six runs in three innings to put the Red Raiders away and finish the sweep.

Oviatt got the start and allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks in four innings while striking out two batters.

Chase Cottam and Oviatt each had two hits to lead the way for Wamego.

The Red Raiders (10-4) will host Abilene (10-6) on Friday in the second-to-last series of the season.

Wabaunsee gets road split at St. Marys

Wabaunsee split a doubleheader with St. Marys last Thursday, winning Game 1 10-9 and dropping Game 2 13-10.

The Chargers had to hold off a furious Bears comeback to take the first game. St. Marys scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh to draw within one run before Wabaunsee finally retired the third out.

Cade Oliver went 3-for-4 while driving in two runs and scoring four times, and Jude Meseke drove in two runs and scored once on two hits.

Logan Clark got the win on the mound, allowing two runs on two hits in 3 2/3 innings.

St. Marys scored four in the bottom of the sixth to complete the come-from-behind victory.

Meseke led the Chargers with three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Bryton Reves went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. CJ Glotzbach drove in two runs on two hits.

Maverick Havenstein took the loss, allowing four runs on five hits in two innings.