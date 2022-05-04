ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Kendall: Legal Penalties for Car Thefts, Break-ins

By Jay Caldwell
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tri-County Crimestoppers twice weekly highlights the unsolved car thefts, burglaries and break-ins in the area. Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall described the type of legal penalties these individuals can face if convicted of these crimes. Kendall says if the stolen items total in the thousands that would push the offense from...

1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stearns County, MN
Stearns County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Minnesota

‘You Know Who I Am, Right?’: Bodycam Video Shows Officer Pull Phone From Hand Of Daunte Wright’s Mother

Originally published on May 5 BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) — Bodycam footage has been released of a police encounter with the mother of Daunte Wright, the Black driver fatally shot by a Brooklyn Center police officer last year. Katie Wright says she was assaulted Wednesday night by an officer in the city where her son was killed. According to the activist group Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence, Katie Wright was recording a police interaction on Facebook Live. The video shows her recording several officers involved in an apparent traffic stop on southbound Highway 252, broadcasting the scene from across the median. At...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Ins#Tri County Crimestoppers
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bring Me The News

Victims of 'boating tragedy' on Big Marine Lake in Minnesota identified

Two men who died after being thrown from a boat on Big Marine Lake on Friday night have been identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. The bodies of Richard T. Gannon, 45, of Centerville, and 55-year-old Tony R. Boyce, of Hugo, were recovered from the lake in rural Scandia over the weekend, with one body found Friday night and the other Saturday afternoon.
HUGO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Southern Minnesota News

Olivia hog farmer sentenced to jail time for recording shower women

An Olivia hog farmer has been sentenced to jail time for recording women in the shower of his barn without their knowledge. Nicolas Steffel, 28, pleaded guilty Thursday to six counts of interference with privacy in Renville County District Court. Steffel was sentenced to 45 days in jail. District Court...
OLIVIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Forest Lake PD Arrest Boy Accused Of Causing $30K-$50K In Vandalism Damages

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a boy caused tens of thousands of dollars of property damage in a graffiti spree in a Forest Lake neighborhood. According to police, officers on Tuesday were called to a residence near Fenway Avenue North and 206th Street North. There, officers were able to locate – or had victims report – nearly 20 different acts of vandalism within the neighborhood. (credit: Forest Lake PD) The vandalism included spray painting of garage doors, vehicles, glass on homes and playground equipment. Authorities estimate the damage to be in the range of $30,000 to $50,000. After several hours, Forest Lake police arrested a boy in connection to the vandalism. He is in custody and will face charges related to the property damage, police said.
FOREST LAKE, MN
KEYC

Mankato man arrested, charged with drug possesion

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A Mankato man was arrested and charged with drug possession and sales. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force said it executed a search warrant around 2 p.m. Wednesday at a storage locker in rural Kasota. There, agents located 1,064 counterfeit 30 mg Oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl, which is commonly referred to as “Mbox 30 pills.”
MANKATO, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy