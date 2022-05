WALLBURG – Fourth-seeded Oak Grove defeated top-seeded Ledford 4-1 on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball tournament at Ledford. Gage Doss had two hits and two RBIs to key the Grizzlies (10-8), who led 2-0 in the second and added single runs in the fifth and seventh. Ethan Yarborough added two hits, including a double and an RBI, while Brayden Bowman had a double and an RBI.

