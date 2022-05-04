Intuit will pay $141 million to customers across the US for misleading them with promises of free tax filing services through it's TurboTax program

The company behind the TurboTax tax-filing program will pay $141 million to customers across the United States who were deceived by misleading promises of free tax-filing services, New York's attorney general announced Wednesday.

Under the terms of a settlement signed by the attorneys general of all 50 states, Mountain View, California-based Intuit Inc. will suspend TurboTax's 'free, free, free' ad campaign and pay restitution to nearly 4.4 million taxpayers, New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

James said her investigation into Intuit was sparked by a 2019 ProPublica report that found the company was using deceptive tactics to steer low-income tax filers away from the federally supported free services for which they qualified - and toward its own commercial products, instead.

'For years, Intuit misled the most vulnerable among us to make a profit,' James said in a statement. 'Today, every state in the nation is holding Intuit accountable for scamming millions of taxpayers, and we're putting millions of dollars back into the pockets of impacted Americans.

'This agreement should serve as a reminder to companies large and small that engaging in these deceptive marketing ploys is illegal.'

Intuit has agreed to pay $141 million to nearly 4.4 million taxpayers for deceptive practices that steered clients away from free federal program for their own supposedly free services

Intuit's TurboTax program offers a plethora of tax services for individuals and businesses, but it's TurboTax Free Edition, despite its name, continued to charge customers. Along with paying back clients, Intuit agreed to terminate its 'free, free, free' ad campaign

Internal memo's from Intuit revealed that executives were aware of the company's deceptive practices and how they lured clients in to services they would be charged for

Consumers are expected to receive a direct payment of approximately $30 for each year that they were deceived into paying for filing services, James said. They will automatically receive notices and checks by mail.

Representatives for Intuit said on Wednesday: 'As part of the agreement, Intuit admitted no wrongdoing, agreed to pay $141 million to put this matter behind it, and made certain commitments regarding its advertising practices.

'Intuit already adheres to most of these advertising practices and expects minimal impact to its business from implementing the remaining changes going forward.'

Until last year, Intuit offered two free versions of TurboTax. One was through its participation in the Internal Revenue Service's Free File Program, geared toward taxpayers earning roughly $34,000 and members of the military.

Intuit withdrew from the program in July 2021, saying in a blog post that the company could provide more benefits without the program's limitations.

The company also offers a commercial product called 'TurboTax Free Edition' that is only for taxpayers with 'simple returns,' as defined by Intuit.

According to documents obtained by ProPublica, Intuit executives knew they were deceiving customers by advertising free services that were not in fact free to everyone.

'The website lists Free, Free, Free and the customers are assuming their return will be free,' an internal company PowerPoint presentation said. 'Customers are getting upset.'

The company, with its headquarters in Silicon Valley (pictured) will provide $30 payments to customers who used its services for the 2016-2018 tax years

The code to block the free filing system, which can be found in a file called robots.txt or in an HTML tag, has to be actively added to a site, as Intuit had done

Intuit also added a code to its free filing website that essentially told Google and other search engines to not list it in search results.

Under the agreement, Intuit will provide restitution to consumers who started using the commercial TurboTax Free Edition for tax years 2016 through 2018 and were told that they had to pay to file even though they were eligible for the version of TurboTax offered as part of the IRS Free File program.

'We empower our customers to take control of their financial lives, which includes being in charge of their own tax preparation,' an Intuit spokesperson told ProPublica in a statement in 2019.

The spokesperson added that a 'government-run pre-filled tax preparation system that makes the tax collector [who is also the investigator, auditor and enforcer] the tax preparer is fraught with conflicts of interest.'